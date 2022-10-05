Lirik Buried Myself Alive - The Used dan Fakta di Baliknya

Buried Myself Alive - The Used

You almost always pick the best times

To drop the worst lines

You almost made me cry again this time

Another false alarm

Red flashing lights

Well this time I'm not going to watch myself die

I think I made it a game to play your game

And let myself cry

I buried myself alive on the inside

So I could shut you out

And let you go away for a long time

I guess it's ok I puked the day away

I guess it's better you trapped yourself in your own way

And if you want me back

You're gonna have to ask

I think the chain broke away

And I felt it the day that I had my own time

I took advantage of myself and felt fine

But it was worth the night

I caught an early flight and I made it home

I guess it's ok I puked the day away

I guess it's better you trapped yourself in your own way

And if you want me back

You're gonna have to ask

Nicer than that

Nicer than that

With my foot on your neck

I finally have you

Right where I want you

Right where I want you

Right where I want you

Right where I want you

I guess it's ok I puked the day away

I guess it's better you trapped yourself in your own way

And if you want me back

You're gonna have to ask

Nicer than that

Nicer than that

And if you want me back

You're gonna have to ask

Nicer than that

Nicer

Nicer

Artis: The Used

Album: The Used

Dirilis: 2003

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Metal

Songwriters: Jeph Howard, Robert Mccracken, Quinn Allman, Branden Steineckert