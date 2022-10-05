Lirik Buried Myself Alive - The Used dan Fakta di Baliknya

Buried Myself Alive - The Used
You almost always pick the best times
To drop the worst lines
You almost made me cry again this time
Another false alarm
Red flashing lights
Well this time I'm not going to watch myself die
I think I made it a game to play your game
And let myself cry
I buried myself alive on the inside
So I could shut you out
And let you go away for a long time
I guess it's ok I puked the day away
I guess it's better you trapped yourself in your own way
And if you want me back
You're gonna have to ask
I think the chain broke away
And I felt it the day that I had my own time
I took advantage of myself and felt fine
But it was worth the night
I caught an early flight and I made it home
I guess it's ok I puked the day away
I guess it's better you trapped yourself in your own way
And if you want me back
You're gonna have to ask
Nicer than that
Nicer than that
With my foot on your neck
I finally have you
Right where I want you
Right where I want you
Right where I want you
Right where I want you
I guess it's ok I puked the day away
I guess it's better you trapped yourself in your own way
And if you want me back
You're gonna have to ask
Nicer than that
Nicer than that
And if you want me back
You're gonna have to ask
Nicer than that
Nicer
Nicer
Artis: The Used
Album: The Used
Dirilis: 2003
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Metal
Songwriters: Jeph Howard, Robert Mccracken, Quinn Allman, Branden Steineckert
