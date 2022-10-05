Lirik Lagu Starving - Hailee Steinfeld dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Starving - Hailee Steinfeld

You know just what to say, things that scare me

I should just walk away, but I can't move my feet

The more that I know you, the more that I want to

Something inside me's changed

I was so much younger yesterday

I didn't know that I was starving till I tasted you

Don't need no butterflies when you give me the whole damn zoo

By the way, right away, you do things to my body

I didn't know that I was starving till I tasted you

By the way, right away, you do things to my body

I didn't know that I was starving till I tasted you

You know just how to make my heart beat faster

Emotional earthquake, bring on disaster

You hit me head on, got me weak in my knees

Yeah, something inside me's changed

I was so much younger yesterday

So much younger yesterday

I didn't know that I was starving till I tasted you

Don't need no butterflies when you give me the whole damn zoo

By the way, right away, you do things to my body

I didn't know that I was starving till I tasted you

By the way, right away, you do things to my body

I didn't know that I was starving till I tasted you

You you, yeah till I tasted you

By the way, by the way, you do things to my body

I didn't know that I was starving till I tasted you

I didn't know till I tasted you

The more that I know you, the more that I want to

Something inside me's changed

I was so much younger yesterday

