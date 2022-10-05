Lirik Lagu Starving - Hailee Steinfeld dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 02:21 WIB
Hailee Steinfeld - Starving.
Hailee Steinfeld - Starving.

Lirik Lagu Starving - Hailee Steinfeld

You know just what to say, things that scare me
I should just walk away, but I can't move my feet
The more that I know you, the more that I want to
Something inside me's changed
I was so much younger yesterday

I didn't know that I was starving till I tasted you
Don't need no butterflies when you give me the whole damn zoo
By the way, right away, you do things to my body
I didn't know that I was starving till I tasted you

By the way, right away, you do things to my body
I didn't know that I was starving till I tasted you

You know just how to make my heart beat faster
Emotional earthquake, bring on disaster
You hit me head on, got me weak in my knees
Yeah, something inside me's changed
I was so much younger yesterday
So much younger yesterday

I didn't know that I was starving till I tasted you
Don't need no butterflies when you give me the whole damn zoo
By the way, right away, you do things to my body
I didn't know that I was starving till I tasted you

By the way, right away, you do things to my body
I didn't know that I was starving till I tasted you
You you, yeah till I tasted you
By the way, by the way, you do things to my body
I didn't know that I was starving till I tasted you
I didn't know till I tasted you

The more that I know you, the more that I want to
Something inside me's changed
I was so much younger yesterday

