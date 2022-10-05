Lirik Lagu One Time – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

One Time – Justin Bieber

Me plus you, I'ma tell you one time

Me plus you, I'ma tell you one time

Me plus you, I'ma tell you one time

One time

One time

When I met you girl my heart went knock knock knock

Now them butterflies in my stomach won't stop stop

And even though it's a struggle love is all we got

So we gonna keep keep climbin' till the mountain top

Your world is my world

And my fight is your fight

My breath is your breath

And your heart (is my heart)

You're my one love

My one heart

My one life for sure

Let me tell you one time (girl I love, girl I love you)

I'ma tell you one time (girl I love, girl I love you)

And I'ma be your one guy

You'll be my number one girl always makin' time for you

I'ma tell you one time (girl I love, girl I love you)

I'ma tell you one time (girl I love, girl I love you)

You look so deep

You know that it humbles me

You're by my side and what troubles them don't trouble me

Many have called but the chosen is you

Whatever you want shawty I'll give it to you

Your world is my world

And my fight is your fight

My breath is your breath

And your heart (is my heart)

You're my one love

My one heart

My one life for sure

Let me tell you one time (girl I love, girl I love you)

I'ma tell you one time (girl I love, girl I love you)

And I'ma be your one guy

You'll be my number one girl always makin' time for you

I'ma tell you one time (girl I love, girl I love you)

I'ma tell you one time (girl I love, girl I love you)