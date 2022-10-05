Lirik Lagu One Time – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Me plus you, I'ma tell you one time
Me plus you, I'ma tell you one time
Me plus you, I'ma tell you one time
One time
One time
When I met you girl my heart went knock knock knock
Now them butterflies in my stomach won't stop stop
And even though it's a struggle love is all we got
So we gonna keep keep climbin' till the mountain top
Your world is my world
And my fight is your fight
My breath is your breath
And your heart (is my heart)
You're my one love
My one heart
My one life for sure
Let me tell you one time (girl I love, girl I love you)
I'ma tell you one time (girl I love, girl I love you)
And I'ma be your one guy
You'll be my number one girl always makin' time for you
I'ma tell you one time (girl I love, girl I love you)
I'ma tell you one time (girl I love, girl I love you)
You look so deep
You know that it humbles me
You're by my side and what troubles them don't trouble me
Many have called but the chosen is you
Whatever you want shawty I'll give it to you
Your world is my world
And my fight is your fight
My breath is your breath
And your heart (is my heart)
You're my one love
My one heart
My one life for sure
Let me tell you one time (girl I love, girl I love you)
I'ma tell you one time (girl I love, girl I love you)
And I'ma be your one guy
You'll be my number one girl always makin' time for you
I'ma tell you one time (girl I love, girl I love you)
I'ma tell you one time (girl I love, girl I love you)
