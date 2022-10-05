Lirik Bang Bang - Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bang Bang - Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj

She got a body like an hourglass

But I can give it to you all the time

She got a booty like a Cadillac

But I can send you into overdrive, oh

You've been waiting for that

Step on up, swing your bat

See, anybody could be bad to you

You need a good girl to blow your mind, yeah

Bang-bang into the room (I know you want it)

Bang-bang all over you (I'll let you have it)

Just wait a minute, let me take you there (ah)

And wait a minute 'til you (ah, hey!)

Bang-bang, there goes your heart (I know you want it)

Back-back seat of my car (I'll let you have it)

Just wait a minute, let me take you there (ah)

And wait a minute 'til you (ah, hey!)

She might've let you hold her hand in school

But I'ma show you how to graduate (mhm)

No, I don't need to hear you talk the talk (hey, hey, hey)

Just come and show me what your mama gave, oh (alright)

I heard you've got a very big (shh)

Mouth, but don't say a thing

See, anybody could be good to you

You need a bad girl to blow your mind

Bang-bang into the room (I know you want it)

Bang-bang all over you (I'll let you have it)

Just wait a minute, let me take you there (ah)

And wait a minute 'til you (ah, hey!)

Bang-bang, there goes your heart (I know you want it)

Back, backseat of my car (seat of my car), I'll let you have it

Just wait a minute, let me take you there (you know what, girls?)

And wait a minute 'til you, ah, hey (let me show you how to do it)

It's Myx moscato, it's frizz in a bottle

It's Nicki Full Throttle, it's oh-oh

Swimming in The Grotto, we winning in the lotto'

We dipping in the powder blue, four-door

Kitten so good, it's dripping on wood

Get a ride in the engine that could go