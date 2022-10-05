Lirik Bang Bang - Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bang Bang - Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj
She got a body like an hourglass
But I can give it to you all the time
She got a booty like a Cadillac
But I can send you into overdrive, oh
You've been waiting for that
Step on up, swing your bat
See, anybody could be bad to you
You need a good girl to blow your mind, yeah
Bang-bang into the room (I know you want it)
Bang-bang all over you (I'll let you have it)
Just wait a minute, let me take you there (ah)
And wait a minute 'til you (ah, hey!)
Bang-bang, there goes your heart (I know you want it)
Back-back seat of my car (I'll let you have it)
Just wait a minute, let me take you there (ah)
And wait a minute 'til you (ah, hey!)
She might've let you hold her hand in school
But I'ma show you how to graduate (mhm)
No, I don't need to hear you talk the talk (hey, hey, hey)
Just come and show me what your mama gave, oh (alright)
I heard you've got a very big (shh)
Mouth, but don't say a thing
See, anybody could be good to you
You need a bad girl to blow your mind
Bang-bang into the room (I know you want it)
Bang-bang all over you (I'll let you have it)
Just wait a minute, let me take you there (ah)
And wait a minute 'til you (ah, hey!)
Bang-bang, there goes your heart (I know you want it)
Back, backseat of my car (seat of my car), I'll let you have it
Just wait a minute, let me take you there (you know what, girls?)
And wait a minute 'til you, ah, hey (let me show you how to do it)
It's Myx moscato, it's frizz in a bottle
It's Nicki Full Throttle, it's oh-oh
Swimming in The Grotto, we winning in the lotto'
We dipping in the powder blue, four-door
Kitten so good, it's dripping on wood
Get a ride in the engine that could go
