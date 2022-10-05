Lirik Bang Bang - Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 5 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB
Video klip lagu Bang Bang yang dinyanyikan Jessie J, Ariana Grande, dan Nicki Minaj.
Video klip lagu Bang Bang yang dinyanyikan Jessie J, Ariana Grande, dan Nicki Minaj. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/Jessie J

Bang Bang - Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj

She got a body like an hourglass
But I can give it to you all the time
She got a booty like a Cadillac
But I can send you into overdrive, oh

You've been waiting for that
Step on up, swing your bat
See, anybody could be bad to you
You need a good girl to blow your mind, yeah

Bang-bang into the room (I know you want it)
Bang-bang all over you (I'll let you have it)
Just wait a minute, let me take you there (ah)
And wait a minute 'til you (ah, hey!)

Bang-bang, there goes your heart (I know you want it)
Back-back seat of my car (I'll let you have it)
Just wait a minute, let me take you there (ah)
And wait a minute 'til you (ah, hey!)

She might've let you hold her hand in school
But I'ma show you how to graduate (mhm)
No, I don't need to hear you talk the talk (hey, hey, hey)
Just come and show me what your mama gave, oh (alright)

I heard you've got a very big (shh)
Mouth, but don't say a thing
See, anybody could be good to you
You need a bad girl to blow your mind

Bang-bang into the room (I know you want it)
Bang-bang all over you (I'll let you have it)
Just wait a minute, let me take you there (ah)
And wait a minute 'til you (ah, hey!)

Bang-bang, there goes your heart (I know you want it)
Back, backseat of my car (seat of my car), I'll let you have it
Just wait a minute, let me take you there (you know what, girls?)
And wait a minute 'til you, ah, hey (let me show you how to do it)

It's Myx moscato, it's frizz in a bottle
It's Nicki Full Throttle, it's oh-oh
Swimming in The Grotto, we winning in the lotto'
We dipping in the powder blue, four-door
Kitten so good, it's dripping on wood
Get a ride in the engine that could go

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic serta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic serta Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 04:12 WIB
Lirik Lagu Tuyul Mbak Yul – Ozy Syahputra dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tuyul Mbak Yul – Ozy Syahputra dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB
Lirik Lagu Lelah - Utopia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lelah - Utopia dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 04:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Story of My Life – One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Story of My Life – One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 04:08 WIB
Lirik Lagu Steal My Girl - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Steal My Girl - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 04:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Cinta Gila - The Virgin dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cinta Gila - The Virgin dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 04:04 WIB
Lirik Lagu Baby Don't Let Me Go - Oslo Ibrahim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Baby Don't Let Me Go - Oslo Ibrahim dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 04:04 WIB
Lirik Lagu English Girl – ONEUS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu English Girl – ONEUS dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 04:02 WIB
Lirik Lagu 1000 Tahun Lamanya - Tulus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu 1000 Tahun Lamanya - Tulus dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 03:55 WIB
Lirik Lagu Surat Cinta - Vina Panduwinata dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Surat Cinta - Vina Panduwinata dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 03:53 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Borok Masa Lalu Rizky Billar Terungkap Lewat Jejak Digital, Netizen: Pentingnya Tau Bibit Bobot Bebet
2

Netizen Kumpulkan Bukti Dugaan Rizky Billar Selingkuh dengan Aktris, Kode di Instagram hingga Cincin Couple
3

Wajah Bocah 14 Tahun yang Dipacari Kriss Hatta Terungkap, Siapa Dia?
4

Siapa Selingkuhan Rizky Billar? Artis Atau Orang Biasa...
5

BigHit Entertainment Respons Rumor Kencan V BTS dan Jennie BLACKPINK, Ini Langkah yang Diambil
6

Diduga Jadi Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Instagram Devina Kirana Diserbu Warganet: Oh Cinlok?
7

Bongkar Identitas Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Kim Hawt: Dia Bukan Mantannya, Tapi Dulu Pernah...
8

Kai Exo Diduga Liburan Bareng dengan Lucas NCT, Foto Kebersamaan Tersebar di Media Sosial
9

Devina Kirana Unggah Foto Baju Pengantin, Rizky Billar Kepergok Like Foto Sang Aktris
10

Ini 8 Alasan Psikologis Penyebab Pasanganmu Selingkuh, Apa Saja?

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Gemini: Rabu 5 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Gemini: Rabu 5 Oktober 2022

5 Oktober 2022, 04:13 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TransTV Hari Ini Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022 Ada Dream Box Indonesia. Insert Dan Film Sicario

Jadwal Acara TransTV Hari Ini Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022 Ada Dream Box Indonesia. Insert Dan Film Sicario

5 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Rabu 5 Oktober 2022, Korbankan Beberapa Kenyamanan demi Tujuan Jangkap Panjang

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Rabu 5 Oktober 2022, Korbankan Beberapa Kenyamanan demi Tujuan Jangkap Panjang

5 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Buleleng Post

Ramalan Harian Zodiak Cancer, Leo dan Virgo hari ini Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Harian Zodiak Cancer, Leo dan Virgo hari ini Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022

5 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Taurus: Rabu 5 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Taurus: Rabu 5 Oktober 2022

5 Oktober 2022, 04:09 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Aries: Rabu 5 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Aries: Rabu 5 Oktober 2022

5 Oktober 2022, 04:06 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Rabu 5 Oktober 2022, Waspada dengan Apa yang Kamu Katakan

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Rabu 5 Oktober 2022, Waspada dengan Apa yang Kamu Katakan

5 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Buleleng Post

Berikut adalah Kode Redeem AKtif PUBG Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022 Segera Klaim dan Rebut Hadiahnya

Berikut adalah Kode Redeem AKtif PUBG Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022 Segera Klaim dan Rebut Hadiahnya

5 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Rabu 5 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Ip Man 1 Hingga Mega Series Panggilan

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Rabu 5 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Ip Man 1 Hingga Mega Series Panggilan

5 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal tvOne Hari Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022 Ada Indonesia Bussines Forum, Sidik Jari, dan Beauty Trend And Style

Jadwal tvOne Hari Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022 Ada Indonesia Bussines Forum, Sidik Jari, dan Beauty Trend And Style

5 Oktober 2022, 04:03 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Pisces: Rabu 5 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Pisces: Rabu 5 Oktober 2022

5 Oktober 2022, 04:02 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 5 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Semarang dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 5 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Semarang dan Sekitarnya

5 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

Waktu Subuh 04.18, Berikut Jadwal Sholat untuk Wilayah Jakarta 5 Oktober 2022

Waktu Subuh 04.18, Berikut Jadwal Sholat untuk Wilayah Jakarta 5 Oktober 2022

5 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Rabu 5 Oktober 2022, Lengkap dengan Keterangan Pasaran, Wuku dan Weton Rabu Wage

Kalender Jawa Rabu 5 Oktober 2022, Lengkap dengan Keterangan Pasaran, Wuku dan Weton Rabu Wage

5 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini Rabu 5 Oktober 2022, Ada LIVE AFC U17 Indonesia vs United Arab Emirates

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini Rabu 5 Oktober 2022, Ada LIVE AFC U17 Indonesia vs United Arab Emirates

5 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi Indosiar, Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022 : Live Kualifikasi AFC U17 Indonesia vs Arab Saudi

Jadwal Acara Televisi Indosiar, Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022 : Live Kualifikasi AFC U17 Indonesia vs Arab Saudi

5 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Jababeka News

Jadwal Siaran Langsung Kualifikasi AFC U17 Asian Cup di Indosiar Hari Ini, 5 Oktober 2022: Indonesia Vs UEA

Jadwal Siaran Langsung Kualifikasi AFC U17 Asian Cup di Indosiar Hari Ini, 5 Oktober 2022: Indonesia Vs UEA

5 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Purwakarta News

Bansos Lansia 2022 Kapan Cair? Kemensos Anggarkan Rp493 Triliun Untuk Bansos Lansia 2022

Bansos Lansia 2022 Kapan Cair? Kemensos Anggarkan Rp493 Triliun Untuk Bansos Lansia 2022

5 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Purwakarta News

Perkiraan Cuaca BMKG Purwakarta Hari ini, Rabu 5 Oktober 2022, Cuaca Labil!

Perkiraan Cuaca BMKG Purwakarta Hari ini, Rabu 5 Oktober 2022, Cuaca Labil!

5 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Rabu 5 Oktober 2022, Waspada dengan Apa yang Kamu Katakan

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Rabu 5 Oktober 2022, Waspada dengan Apa yang Kamu Katakan

5 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Buleleng Post

Ramalan Harian Zodiak Aries, Taurus dan Gemini hari ini Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Harian Zodiak Aries, Taurus dan Gemini hari ini Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022

5 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

Jadwal Acara TV RCTI, Senin 1 Agustus 2022, Ada Ikatan Cinta, Utusan Dari Surga dan Amanah Wali S6

Jadwal Acara TV RCTI, Senin 1 Agustus 2022, Ada Ikatan Cinta, Utusan Dari Surga dan Amanah Wali S6

5 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022: Anda Khawatir Pasangan dan Status Hubungan

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022: Anda Khawatir Pasangan dan Status Hubungan

5 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara TransTV Rabu 5 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Ketawa Itu Berkah Hingga Bioskop TransTV Sicario

Jadwal Acara TransTV Rabu 5 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Ketawa Itu Berkah Hingga Bioskop TransTV Sicario

5 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Kabar Besuki

Hasil Akhir Grup C Liga Champions 2022-2023: Inter Milan Menang Dramatis 1-0 atas Barcelona di Giuseppe Meazza

Hasil Akhir Grup C Liga Champions 2022-2023: Inter Milan Menang Dramatis 1-0 atas Barcelona di Giuseppe Meazza

5 Oktober 2022, 03:59 WIB