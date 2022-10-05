Lirik Trouble Is A Friend - Lenka dan Fakta di Baliknya

Trouble Is A Friend - Lenka

Trouble will find you no matter where you go, oh oh

No Matter if you're fast no matter if you're slow, oh oh

The eye of the storm and the cry in the morn, oh oh

Your fine for a while but then start to lose control

He's there in the dark

He's there in my heart

He waits in the winds

He's gotta play a part

Trouble is a friend

Yeah trouble is a friend of mine. oh oh

Trouble is a friend but trouble is a foe, oh oh

And no matter what I feed him he always seems to grow, oh oh

He sees what I see and he knows what I know, oh oh

So don't forget as you ease on down the road

So don't be alarmed if he takes you by the arm

I won't let him win, but I'm a sucker for his charm

Trouble is a friend

Yeah trouble is a friend of mine, oh oh

Oh how I hate the way he makes me feel

And how I try to make him leave, I try

Oh Oh I try

Artis: Lenka

Penulis lagu: Lenka Kripac / Thomas Salter

Album: Lenka

Dirilis: 2008

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu

Lagu Trouble Is A Friend merupakan lagu yang dirilis pada tahun 2008. Lagu ini dipopulerkan oleh Lenka, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu berkebangsaan Australia. Bahkan, lagu ini juga ditulis oleh Lenka bersama Thomas Salter.

Lagu Trouble Is A Friend digunakan dalam sebuah episode kelima drama medis populer Grey's Anatomy yang merupakan serial televisi drama remaja dan juga dalam film 2010 yang bertajuk Easy A, kemudian menjadi populer dan diperdengarkan di berbagai platform.