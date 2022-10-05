Lirik Cry Me a River - Justin Timberlake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cry Me a River - Justin Timberlake
You were my sun
You were my earth
But you didn't know all the ways I loved you, no
So you took a chance
And made other plans
But I bet you didn't think that they would come crashing down, no
You don't have to say what you did
I already know, I found out from him
Now there's just no chance for you and me
There'll never be
And don't it make you sad about it
You told me you loved me
Why did you leave me all alone
Now you tell me you need me
When you call me on the phone
Girl I refuse
You must have me confused
With some other guy
The bridges were burned
Now it's your turn
To cry
Cry me a river
Cry me a river
Cry me a river
Cry me a river
Know that they say
That some things are better left unsaid
It wasn't like you only talked to him and you know it
(Don't act like you don't know it)
All of these things people told me
Keep messing with my head
(Messing with my head)
Should've picked honesty
Then you may not have blown it
You don't have to say what you did
(Don't have to say what you did)
I already know, I found out from him
(I already know)
Now there's just no chance for you and me
There'll never be
(No chance, you and me)
And don't it make you sad about it
You told me you loved me
Why did you leave me all alone
(All alone)
Now you tell me you need me
When you call me on the phone
(When you call me on the phone)
Girl I refuse
You must have me confused
With some other guy
(I'm not like them baby)
The bridges were burned
And now it's your turn
(It's your turn)
To cry
