Lirik Cry Me a River - Justin Timberlake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cry Me a River - Justin Timberlake

You were my sun

You were my earth

But you didn't know all the ways I loved you, no

So you took a chance

And made other plans

But I bet you didn't think that they would come crashing down, no

You don't have to say what you did

I already know, I found out from him

Now there's just no chance for you and me

There'll never be

And don't it make you sad about it

You told me you loved me

Why did you leave me all alone

Now you tell me you need me

When you call me on the phone

Girl I refuse

You must have me confused

With some other guy

The bridges were burned

Now it's your turn

To cry

Cry me a river

Cry me a river

Cry me a river

Cry me a river

Know that they say

That some things are better left unsaid

It wasn't like you only talked to him and you know it

(Don't act like you don't know it)

All of these things people told me

Keep messing with my head

(Messing with my head)

Should've picked honesty

Then you may not have blown it

You don't have to say what you did

(Don't have to say what you did)

I already know, I found out from him

(I already know)

Now there's just no chance for you and me

There'll never be

(No chance, you and me)

And don't it make you sad about it

You told me you loved me

Why did you leave me all alone

(All alone)

Now you tell me you need me

When you call me on the phone

(When you call me on the phone)

Girl I refuse

You must have me confused

With some other guy

(I'm not like them baby)

The bridges were burned

And now it's your turn

(It's your turn)

To cry