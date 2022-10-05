Lirik Lagu Day 1 - Honne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Day 1 - Honne
You'll always be my Day 1
Day zero when I was no one
I'm nothing by myself, you and no one else
Thankful you're my Day 1
Thankful you're my
I got lucky finding you
I won big the day that I came across you
'Cause when you're with me, I don't feel blue
Not a day goes by that I would not redo
Everybody wants to love
It's easy when you try hard enough
That's right
You'll always be my Day 1
Day zero when I was no one
I'm nothing by myself, you and no one else
Thankful you're my Day 1
Thankful you're my Day 1
When I first met you, it just felt right
It's like I met a copy of myself that night
I don't believe in fate as such
But we were meant to be together that's my hunch
Everybody wants true love
It's out there if you look hard enough, enough, enough
You'll always be my Day 1
Day zero when I was no one
I'm nothing by myself, you and no one else
Thankful you're my Day 1
