Lirik Lagu Day 1 - Honne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Day 1 - Honne

You'll always be my Day 1

Day zero when I was no one

I'm nothing by myself, you and no one else

Thankful you're my Day 1

Thankful you're my

I got lucky finding you

I won big the day that I came across you

'Cause when you're with me, I don't feel blue

Not a day goes by that I would not redo

Everybody wants to love

It's easy when you try hard enough

That's right

You'll always be my Day 1

Day zero when I was no one

I'm nothing by myself, you and no one else

Thankful you're my Day 1

Thankful you're my Day 1

When I first met you, it just felt right

It's like I met a copy of myself that night

I don't believe in fate as such

But we were meant to be together that's my hunch

Everybody wants true love

It's out there if you look hard enough, enough, enough

You'll always be my Day 1

Day zero when I was no one

I'm nothing by myself, you and no one else

Thankful you're my Day 1