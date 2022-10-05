Lirik Basket Case - Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

Basket Case – Green Day

Do you have the time to listen to me whine

About nothing and everything all at once?

I am one of those

Melodramatic fools

Neurotic to the bone

No doubt about it

Sometimes I give myself the creeps

Sometimes my mind plays tricks on me

It all keeps adding up

I think I'm cracking up

Am I just paranoid

Or am I just stoned?

I went to a shrink

To analyze my dreams

She says it's lack of sex that's bringing me down

I went to a whore

He said my life's a bore

So quit my whining 'cause it's bringing her down

Sometimes I give myself the creeps

Sometimes my mind plays tricks on me

It all keeps adding up

I think I'm cracking up

Am I just paranoid?

Ah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Grasping to control

So I better hold on

Sometimes I give myself the creeps

Sometimes my mind plays tricks on me

It all keeps adding up

I think I'm cracking up

Am I just paranoid?

Or am I just stoned?

Artis: Green Day

Album: Dookie

Rilis: 1994

Genre: Punk Rock, Punk Pop, Alternative Rock, Hard Rock, Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Billie Joe Armstrong / Frank E III Wright / Michael Ryan Pritchard

Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini