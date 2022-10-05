Lirik Basket Case - Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

Do you have the time to listen to me whine
About nothing and everything all at once?
I am one of those
Melodramatic fools
Neurotic to the bone
No doubt about it
Sometimes I give myself the creeps
Sometimes my mind plays tricks on me
It all keeps adding up
I think I'm cracking up
Am I just paranoid
Or am I just stoned?
I went to a shrink
To analyze my dreams
She says it's lack of sex that's bringing me down
I went to a whore
He said my life's a bore
So quit my whining 'cause it's bringing her down
Sometimes I give myself the creeps
Sometimes my mind plays tricks on me
It all keeps adding up
I think I'm cracking up
Am I just paranoid?
Ah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Grasping to control
So I better hold on
Sometimes I give myself the creeps
Sometimes my mind plays tricks on me
It all keeps adding up
I think I'm cracking up
Am I just paranoid?
Or am I just stoned?
Artis: Green Day
Album: Dookie
Rilis: 1994
Genre: Punk Rock, Punk Pop, Alternative Rock, Hard Rock, Alternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Billie Joe Armstrong / Frank E III Wright / Michael Ryan Pritchard
