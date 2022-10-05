Lirik Feel Good Inc. - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Feel Good Inc. – Gorillaz

Feel good

Sha, sha-ba-da, sha-ba-da-ca, feel good

Sha, sha-ba-da, sha-ba-da-ca, feel good

Sha, sha-ba-da, sha-ba-da-ca, feel good

Sha, sha-ba-da, sha-ba-da-ca, feel good

Sha, sha-ba-da, sha-ba-da-ca, feel good

Sha, sha-ba-da, sha-ba-da-ca, feel good

Sha, sha-ba-da, sha-ba-da-ca, feel good

Sha, sha-ba-da, sha-ba-da-ca, feel good

City's breaking down on a camel's back

They just have to go, 'cause they don't know wack

So while you fill the streets, it's appealing to see

You won't get out the county, 'cause you're bad and free

You got a new horizon, it's ephemeral style

A melancholy town where we never smile

And all I wanna hear is the message beep

My dreams, they got a kissing

'Cause I don't get sleep, no

Windmill, windmill for the land

Turn forever hand in hand

Take it all in on your stride

It is ticking, falling down

Love forever, love is freely

Turned forever, you and me

Windmill, windmill for the land

Is everybody in?

Laughin' gas these hazmats, fast cats

Linin' 'em up like ass cracks

Play these ponies at the track

It's my chocolate attack

Shit, I'm steppin' in the heart of this here (yeah)

Care Bear rappin' in harder this year (yeah)

Watch me as I gravitate, ha-ha-ha-ha-ha

Yo, we gon' ghost town this Motown

With yo' sound, you in the blink

Gon' bite the dust, can't fight with us

With yo' sound, you kill the Inc

So don't stop, get it, get it (get it)

Until you're cheddar headed

And watch the way I navigate

Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha