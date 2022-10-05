Lirik Feel Good Inc. - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Feel Good Inc. – Gorillaz
Feel good
Sha, sha-ba-da, sha-ba-da-ca, feel good
Sha, sha-ba-da, sha-ba-da-ca, feel good
Sha, sha-ba-da, sha-ba-da-ca, feel good
Sha, sha-ba-da, sha-ba-da-ca, feel good
Sha, sha-ba-da, sha-ba-da-ca, feel good
Sha, sha-ba-da, sha-ba-da-ca, feel good
Sha, sha-ba-da, sha-ba-da-ca, feel good
Sha, sha-ba-da, sha-ba-da-ca, feel good
City's breaking down on a camel's back
They just have to go, 'cause they don't know wack
So while you fill the streets, it's appealing to see
You won't get out the county, 'cause you're bad and free
You got a new horizon, it's ephemeral style
A melancholy town where we never smile
And all I wanna hear is the message beep
My dreams, they got a kissing
'Cause I don't get sleep, no
Windmill, windmill for the land
Turn forever hand in hand
Take it all in on your stride
It is ticking, falling down
Love forever, love is freely
Turned forever, you and me
Windmill, windmill for the land
Is everybody in?
Laughin' gas these hazmats, fast cats
Linin' 'em up like ass cracks
Play these ponies at the track
It's my chocolate attack
Shit, I'm steppin' in the heart of this here (yeah)
Care Bear rappin' in harder this year (yeah)
Watch me as I gravitate, ha-ha-ha-ha-ha
Yo, we gon' ghost town this Motown
With yo' sound, you in the blink
Gon' bite the dust, can't fight with us
With yo' sound, you kill the Inc
So don't stop, get it, get it (get it)
Until you're cheddar headed
And watch the way I navigate
Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha
