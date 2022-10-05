Lirik Lagu Like I Love You - Justin Timberlake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
5 Oktober 2022, 03:52 WIB
Lirik lagu Like I Love You milik Justin Timberlake.
Lirik lagu Like I Love You milik Justin Timberlake. /YouTube/justintimberlakeVEVO

Like I Love YouJustin Timberlake

Just something about you
The way I'm lookin' at you whatever
You keep lookin' at me
You gettin' scared now, right?
Don't fear me baby, it's just destiny
It feel good right?

Listen

I kind of noticed, something wasn't right
From your colorful face
It's kind of weird to me
Since you're so fine
If it's up to me your face will change

If you smile then that should set the tone
Just be limber
And if you let go the music should groove your bones
Just remember
Sing this song with me

Ain't nobody love you like I love you
You're a good girl and that's what makes me trust ya (hey!)
Late at night I talk to you
You will know the difference when I touch you

See people are so phony
Nosy 'cause they're lonely
Aren't you sick of the same thing?
They say so and so was dating
Love you or they're hatin'
When it doesn't matter anyway
'Cause we're here tonight

If you smile then that should set the tone
Just be limber, baby
And if you let go the music should groove your bones
Baby just remember
Sing this song with me

Ain't nobody love you like I love you
You're a good girl and that's what makes me trust ya (hey!)
Late at night I talk to you
You will know the difference when I touch you

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

