Lirik Lagu Like I Love You - Justin Timberlake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Like I Love You – Justin Timberlake

Just something about you

The way I'm lookin' at you whatever

You keep lookin' at me

You gettin' scared now, right?

Don't fear me baby, it's just destiny

It feel good right?

Listen

I kind of noticed, something wasn't right

From your colorful face

It's kind of weird to me

Since you're so fine

If it's up to me your face will change

If you smile then that should set the tone

Just be limber

And if you let go the music should groove your bones

Just remember

Sing this song with me

Ain't nobody love you like I love you

You're a good girl and that's what makes me trust ya (hey!)

Late at night I talk to you

You will know the difference when I touch you

See people are so phony

Nosy 'cause they're lonely

Aren't you sick of the same thing?

They say so and so was dating

Love you or they're hatin'

When it doesn't matter anyway

'Cause we're here tonight

If you smile then that should set the tone

Just be limber, baby

And if you let go the music should groove your bones

Baby just remember

Sing this song with me

Ain't nobody love you like I love you

You're a good girl and that's what makes me trust ya (hey!)

Late at night I talk to you

You will know the difference when I touch you