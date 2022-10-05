Lirik Lagu Happier - Olivia Rodrigo, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Happier - Olivia Rodrigo
[Verse 1]
We broke up a month ago
Your friends are mine, you know I know
You've moved on, found someone new
One more girl who brings out the better in you
And I thought my heart was detached
From all the sunlight of our past
But she's so sweet, she's so pretty
Does she mean you forgot about me?
[Chorus]
Oh, I hope you're happy
But not like how you were with me
I'm selfish, I know, I can't let you go
So find someone great, but don't find no one better
I hope you're happy, but don't be happier
[Verse 2]
And do you tell her she's the most beautiful girl you've ever seen?
An eternal love bullshit you know you'll never mean
Remember when I believed
You meant it when you said it first to me?
And now I'm pickin' her apart
Like cuttin' her down will make you miss my wretched heart
But she's beautiful, she looks kind
She probably gives you butterflies
[Chorus]
I hope you're happy
But not like how you were with me
I'm selfish, I know, I can't let you go
So find someone great, but don't find no one better
I hope you're happy
I wish you all the best, really
Say you love her, baby, just not like you loved me
And think of me fondly when your hands are on her
I hope you're happy, but don't be happier
[Bridge]
Ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
[Chorus]
I hope you're happy
Just not like how you were with me
I'm selfish, I know, can't let you go
So find someone great, but don't find no one better
I hope you're happy, but don't be happier
Credit:
Artis: Olivia Rodrigo
Album : Sour
Dirilis: 2021
Genres: Alternative/Indie, Folk-pop, R&B/Soul, Pop
Songwriters: Olivia Rodrigo
Fakta di Balik Lirik
Lagu ini menceritakan bagaimana sudah satu bulan yang sulit setelah putus dengan pacar dan masih belum move on. Tapi sang mantan telah berpindah hati dengan gadis yang lebih cantik, lebih pirang, dan lebih tinggi.
Beberapa potongan lirik yang menunjukkan manipulasi dan pengaruh mantan dengan bertanya-tanya apakah mantannya memperlakukan pacar barunya seperti dia memperlakukannya.
Bertanya-tanya apakah sang mantan juga mengatakan bahwa dia adalah gadis paling cantik yang pernah dia lihat kepada pacar barunya seperti yang pernah diungkapkan kepada dirinya. Dan hanya bisa berharap bahwa dia tidak lebih bahagia dengan gadis baru itu daripada saat bersamanya.
Menjadi sebuah kebohongan yang harus dikatakan pada dirinya sendiri untuk mengatasi segalanya dan Olivia tidak memiliki masalah untuk percaya bahwa 'cinta abadi' hanyalah fantasi. (Sintania Nur Amalia)***
