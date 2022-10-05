Lirik Lagu Happier - Olivia Rodrigo, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Happier - Olivia Rodrigo



[Verse 1]

We broke up a month ago

Your friends are mine, you know I know

You've moved on, found someone new

One more girl who brings out the better in you

And I thought my heart was detached

From all the sunlight of our past

But she's so sweet, she's so pretty

Does she mean you forgot about me?



[Chorus]

Oh, I hope you're happy

But not like how you were with me

I'm selfish, I know, I can't let you go

So find someone great, but don't find no one better

I hope you're happy, but don't be happier



[Verse 2]

And do you tell her she's the most beautiful girl you've ever seen?

An eternal love bullshit you know you'll never mean

Remember when I believed

You meant it when you said it first to me?

And now I'm pickin' her apart

Like cuttin' her down will make you miss my wretched heart

But she's beautiful, she looks kind

She probably gives you butterflies



[Chorus]

I hope you're happy

But not like how you were with me

I'm selfish, I know, I can't let you go

So find someone great, but don't find no one better

I hope you're happy

I wish you all the best, really

Say you love her, baby, just not like you loved me

And think of me fondly when your hands are on her

I hope you're happy, but don't be happier



[Bridge]

Ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh



[Chorus]

I hope you're happy

Just not like how you were with me

I'm selfish, I know, can't let you go

So find someone great, but don't find no one better

I hope you're happy, but don't be happier

Credit:

Artis: Olivia Rodrigo

Album : Sour

Dirilis: 2021

Genres: Alternative/Indie, Folk-pop, R&B/Soul, Pop

Songwriters: Olivia Rodrigo

Fakta di Balik Lirik

Lagu ini menceritakan bagaimana sudah satu bulan yang sulit setelah putus dengan pacar dan masih belum move on. Tapi sang mantan telah berpindah hati dengan gadis yang lebih cantik, lebih pirang, dan lebih tinggi.

Beberapa potongan lirik yang menunjukkan manipulasi dan pengaruh mantan dengan bertanya-tanya apakah mantannya memperlakukan pacar barunya seperti dia memperlakukannya.



Bertanya-tanya apakah sang mantan juga mengatakan bahwa dia adalah gadis paling cantik yang pernah dia lihat kepada pacar barunya seperti yang pernah diungkapkan kepada dirinya. Dan hanya bisa berharap bahwa dia tidak lebih bahagia dengan gadis baru itu daripada saat bersamanya.



Menjadi sebuah kebohongan yang harus dikatakan pada dirinya sendiri untuk mengatasi segalanya dan Olivia tidak memiliki masalah untuk percaya bahwa 'cinta abadi' hanyalah fantasi. (Sintania Nur Amalia)***