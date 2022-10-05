Lirik Lagu Heartbeat - Mawar de Jongh feat Julian Jacob dan Fakta di Baliknya

Heartbeat – Mawar de Jongh feat Julian Jacob

The way you look over your shoulder

The way you be calling me over

Never thought we'd be together

You got me good

You got me good

You got me good

Your eyes when they stare

They're making me sweat

Your lips starts the tune

Your love sings the rest

So come onto me

We'll see where this goes

Cause we're dancing in tempo

And my heart is crescendo

It goes like...

Du-dup-du-dup-du-dup...my heart goes

Du-dup-du-dup-du-dup...you make me

Du-dup-du-dup-du-dup...then we go

Making moves in the only way that we know

Du-dup-du-dup-du-dup...my heart goes

Du-dup-du-dup-du-dup...you make me

Du-dup-du-dup-du-dup...then we go

Making moves in the only way that we know

You say we're not good for each other

You think i'm better off with another

But what we have is amazing

So i don't care, i want you now

No i don't care

Your eyes when they stare

They're making me sweat

Your lips starts the tune

Your love sings the rest

So come onto me

We'll see where this goes

Cause we're dancing in tempo

And my heart is crescendo

It goes like...