Lirik Lagu Heartbeat - Mawar de Jongh feat Julian Jacob dan Fakta di Baliknya

Heartbeat – Mawar de Jongh feat Julian Jacob
The way you look over your shoulder
The way you be calling me over
Never thought we'd be together
You got me good
You got me good
You got me good
Your eyes when they stare
They're making me sweat
Your lips starts the tune
Your love sings the rest
So come onto me
We'll see where this goes
Cause we're dancing in tempo
And my heart is crescendo
It goes like...
Du-dup-du-dup-du-dup...my heart goes
Du-dup-du-dup-du-dup...you make me
Du-dup-du-dup-du-dup...then we go
Making moves in the only way that we know
Du-dup-du-dup-du-dup...my heart goes
Du-dup-du-dup-du-dup...you make me
Du-dup-du-dup-du-dup...then we go
Making moves in the only way that we know
You say we're not good for each other
You think i'm better off with another
But what we have is amazing
So i don't care, i want you now
No i don't care
Your eyes when they stare
They're making me sweat
Your lips starts the tune
Your love sings the rest
So come onto me
We'll see where this goes
Cause we're dancing in tempo
And my heart is crescendo
It goes like...
