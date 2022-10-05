Lirik Lagu Almost Is Never Enough – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Almost Is Never Enough – Ariana Grande
I'd like to say we gave it a try
I'd like to blame it all on life
Maybe we just weren't right
But that's a lie, that's a lie
And we can deny it as much as we want
But in time our feelings will show
'Cause sooner or later we'll wonder why we gave up
The truth is, everyone knows
Almost, almost is never enough
So close to being in love
If I would have known that you wanted me
The way I wanted you
Then maybe we wouldn't be two worlds apart
But right here in each other's arms
And we almost, we almost knew what love was
But almost is never enough
If I could change the world overnight
There'd be no such thing as goodbye
You'd be standing right where you were
And we'd get the chance we deserve, oh
Try to deny it as much as you want
But in time our feelings will show
'Cause sooner or later we'll wonder why we gave up
The truth is everyone knows
Almost, almost is never enough
So close to being in love
If I would have known that you wanted me
The way I wanted you
Then maybe we wouldn't be two worlds apart
But right here in each other's arms
And we almost, we almost knew what love was
But almost is never enough
