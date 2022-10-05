Lirik Lagu Almost Is Never Enough – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Almost Is Never Enough – Ariana Grande

I'd like to say we gave it a try

I'd like to blame it all on life

Maybe we just weren't right

But that's a lie, that's a lie

And we can deny it as much as we want

But in time our feelings will show

'Cause sooner or later we'll wonder why we gave up

The truth is, everyone knows

Almost, almost is never enough

So close to being in love

If I would have known that you wanted me

The way I wanted you

Then maybe we wouldn't be two worlds apart

But right here in each other's arms

And we almost, we almost knew what love was

But almost is never enough

If I could change the world overnight

There'd be no such thing as goodbye

You'd be standing right where you were

And we'd get the chance we deserve, oh

Try to deny it as much as you want

But in time our feelings will show

'Cause sooner or later we'll wonder why we gave up

The truth is everyone knows

Almost, almost is never enough

So close to being in love

If I would have known that you wanted me

The way I wanted you

Then maybe we wouldn't be two worlds apart

But right here in each other's arms

And we almost, we almost knew what love was

But almost is never enough