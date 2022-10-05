Lirik Thru These Tears - LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

This hurts like hell
But I keep telling myself
It's gonna get better
But it's taking forever
I try to go out
But every time I leave the house
Something reminds me
Of what's now behind me
Every day I let go just a little bit more
In the end, I'm gonna be alright
But it might take a hundred sleepless nights
To make the memories of you disappear
But right now, I can't see nothing through these tears
Control my thoughts
Convincing myself it's your loss
I really mean it and I'm
Starting to believe it
'Cause every day I let go just a little bit more
In the end, I'm gonna be alright
But it might take a hundred sleepless nights
To make the memories of you disappear
But right now, I can't see nothing through these tears
Out of sight, but you're not out of my mind
So it might take somebody else at night
To make it feel like you were never here
But right now, I can't see nothing through these tears
You said it was over
But when we got closer|
You cried on my shoulder
Good-bye
