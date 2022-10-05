Lirik Thru These Tears - LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Thru These Tears - LANY

This hurts like hell

But I keep telling myself

It's gonna get better

But it's taking forever

I try to go out

But every time I leave the house

Something reminds me

Of what's now behind me

Every day I let go just a little bit more

In the end, I'm gonna be alright

But it might take a hundred sleepless nights

To make the memories of you disappear

But right now, I can't see nothing through these tears

Control my thoughts

Convincing myself it's your loss

I really mean it and I'm

Starting to believe it

'Cause every day I let go just a little bit more

In the end, I'm gonna be alright

But it might take a hundred sleepless nights

To make the memories of you disappear

But right now, I can't see nothing through these tears

Out of sight, but you're not out of my mind

So it might take somebody else at night

To make it feel like you were never here

But right now, I can't see nothing through these tears

You said it was over

But when we got closer|

You cried on my shoulder

Good-bye