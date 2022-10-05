Lirik Lagu Numb dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Numb – Linkin Park

I'm tired of being what you want me to be

Feeling so faithless, lost under the surface

Don't know what you're expecting of me

Put under the pressure of walking in your shoes

Every step that I take is another mistake to you

(Caught in the undertow, just caught in the undertow)

I've become so numb

I can't feel you there

Become so tired

So much more aware

I'm becoming this

All I want to do

Is be more like me

And be less like you

Can't you see that you're smothering me

Holding too tightly, afraid to lose control?

'Cause everything that you thought I would be

Has fallen apart right in front of you

Every step that I take is another mistake to you

(Caught in the undertow, just caught in the undertow)

And every second I waste is more than I can take

I've become so numb

I can't feel you there

Become so tired

So much more aware

I'm becoming this

All I want to do

Is be more like me

And be less like you

And I know

I may end up failing too

But I know

You were just like me with someone disappointed in you

I've become so numb

I can't feel you there

Become so tired

So much more aware

I'm becoming this

All I want to do

Is be more like me

And be less like you

I've become so numb

I can't feel you there

(I'm tired of being what you want me to be)

I've become so numb

I can't feel you there

(I'm tired of being what you want me to be)

