Lirik Lagu Jealousy, Jealousy - Olivia Rodrigo, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Jealousy, Jealousy - Olivia Rodrigo



[Verse 1]

I kinda wanna throw my phone across the room

'Cause all I see are girls too good to be true

With paper-white teeth and perfect bodies

Wish I didn't care



[Pre-Chorus]

I know their beauty's not my lack

But it feels like that weight is on my back

And I can't let it go

[Chorus]

Com-comparison is killin' me slowly

I think I think too much

'Bout kids who don't know me

I'm so sick of myself

I'd rather be, rather be

Anyone, anyone else

My jealousy, jealousy started followin' me (He-he-he, he)

Started followin' me (He-he-he, he)



[Verse 2]

And I see everyone gettin' all the things I want

I'm happy for them, but then again, I'm not

Just cool vintage clothes and vacation photos, I can't stand it

Oh God, I sound crazy



[Pre-Chorus]

Their win is not my loss

I know it's true, but

I can't help gettin' caught up in it all



[Chorus]

Com-comparison is killin' me slowly

I think I think too much

'Bout kids who don't know me

I'm so sick of myself

Rather be, rather be

Anyone, anyone else

My jealousy, jealousy (Yeah)



[Bridge]

All your friends are so cool, you go out every night

In your daddy's nice car, yeah, you're livin' the life

Got a pretty face, a pretty boyfriend, too

I wanna be you so bad and I don't even know you

All I see is what I should be

Happier, prettier, jealousy, jealousy

All I see is what I should be

I'm losin' it, all I get's jealousy, jealousy



[Chorus]

Com-comparison is killin' me slowly

I think I think too much

'Bout kids who don't know me

And I'm so sick of myself

Rather be, rather be (Oh, oh)

Anyone, anyone else (Anybody else)

Jealousy, jealousy

Oh, I'm so sick of myself

I'd rather be, rather be (Oh-oh-oh)

Anyone, anyone else

Jealousy, jealousy started followin' me

Credit:



Artis: Olivia Rodrigo

Album : Sour

Dirilis: 2021

Genres: Pop-Rock

Songwriters: Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo, Casey Smith

Fakta di balik lirik

"Jealousy, Jealousy" Lagu tersebut ditulis sebagai kritik pedas terhadap media sosial dan tekanan untuk selalu tampil sempurna di mata publik.

Olivia terjun di dunia akting sejak 2015, Olivia mendapatkan popularitas nya yang melejit berkat single Driver Licence.



Hal ini membuka dunia yang sama sekali baru bagi Olivia Rodrigo dimana penggemar dan kritikus akan mengawasi setiap gerakannya, jadi bukan misteri bahwa dia melampiaskan rasa frustrasinya melalui penulisan lagu.



Dalam wawancaranya dengan majalah Olivia Rodrigo mengungkapkan bahwa dia akan mencari hal-hal yang menyakiti perasaannya (membaca hate comment) dan membandingkan dirinya dengan semua orang. Yang membuat dia merasakan bahwa hidupnya hanyalah apa yang ditunjukkan di media sosial.



Pola pikir ini tentu saja sangat mengganggu dan salah satu efek beracun dari sosial media.



Di bagian chorus, Olivia memasukkan permainan kata-kata dengan tindakan "mengikuti" seseorang di media sosial. Sebaliknya, kecemburuan mulai mengikutinya ketika dia mengikuti orang-orang yang masuk ke dalam pola pikir media sosial yang sering beracun.(Sintania Nur Amalia)***