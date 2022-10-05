Lirik Lagu Jealousy, Jealousy - Olivia Rodrigo, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Jealousy, Jealousy - Olivia Rodrigo
[Verse 1]
I kinda wanna throw my phone across the room
'Cause all I see are girls too good to be true
With paper-white teeth and perfect bodies
Wish I didn't care
[Pre-Chorus]
I know their beauty's not my lack
But it feels like that weight is on my back
And I can't let it go
[Chorus]
Com-comparison is killin' me slowly
I think I think too much
'Bout kids who don't know me
I'm so sick of myself
I'd rather be, rather be
Anyone, anyone else
My jealousy, jealousy started followin' me (He-he-he, he)
Started followin' me (He-he-he, he)
[Verse 2]
And I see everyone gettin' all the things I want
I'm happy for them, but then again, I'm not
Just cool vintage clothes and vacation photos, I can't stand it
Oh God, I sound crazy
[Pre-Chorus]
Their win is not my loss
I know it's true, but
I can't help gettin' caught up in it all
[Chorus]
Com-comparison is killin' me slowly
I think I think too much
'Bout kids who don't know me
I'm so sick of myself
Rather be, rather be
Anyone, anyone else
My jealousy, jealousy (Yeah)
[Bridge]
All your friends are so cool, you go out every night
In your daddy's nice car, yeah, you're livin' the life
Got a pretty face, a pretty boyfriend, too
I wanna be you so bad and I don't even know you
All I see is what I should be
Happier, prettier, jealousy, jealousy
All I see is what I should be
I'm losin' it, all I get's jealousy, jealousy
[Chorus]
Com-comparison is killin' me slowly
I think I think too much
'Bout kids who don't know me
And I'm so sick of myself
Rather be, rather be (Oh, oh)
Anyone, anyone else (Anybody else)
Jealousy, jealousy
Oh, I'm so sick of myself
I'd rather be, rather be (Oh-oh-oh)
Anyone, anyone else
Jealousy, jealousy started followin' me
Credit:
Artis: Olivia Rodrigo
Album : Sour
Dirilis: 2021
Genres: Pop-Rock
Songwriters: Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo, Casey Smith
Fakta di balik lirik
"Jealousy, Jealousy" Lagu tersebut ditulis sebagai kritik pedas terhadap media sosial dan tekanan untuk selalu tampil sempurna di mata publik.
Olivia terjun di dunia akting sejak 2015, Olivia mendapatkan popularitas nya yang melejit berkat single Driver Licence.
Hal ini membuka dunia yang sama sekali baru bagi Olivia Rodrigo dimana penggemar dan kritikus akan mengawasi setiap gerakannya, jadi bukan misteri bahwa dia melampiaskan rasa frustrasinya melalui penulisan lagu.
Dalam wawancaranya dengan majalah Olivia Rodrigo mengungkapkan bahwa dia akan mencari hal-hal yang menyakiti perasaannya (membaca hate comment) dan membandingkan dirinya dengan semua orang. Yang membuat dia merasakan bahwa hidupnya hanyalah apa yang ditunjukkan di media sosial.
Pola pikir ini tentu saja sangat mengganggu dan salah satu efek beracun dari sosial media.
Di bagian chorus, Olivia memasukkan permainan kata-kata dengan tindakan "mengikuti" seseorang di media sosial. Sebaliknya, kecemburuan mulai mengikutinya ketika dia mengikuti orang-orang yang masuk ke dalam pola pikir media sosial yang sering beracun.(Sintania Nur Amalia)***
