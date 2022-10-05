Lirik Slow Hands – Niall Horan dan Fakta di Baliknya

"We should take this back to my place"
That's what she said right to my face
'Cause I want you bad
Yeah, I want you, baby
I've been thinking 'bout it all day
And I hope you feel the same way, yeah
'Cause I want you bad
Yeah, I want you, baby
Slow, slow hands
Like sweat dripping down our dirty laundry
No, no chance
That I'm leaving here without you on me
I, I know
Yeah, I already know that there ain't no stoppin'
Your plans and those
Slow hands (woo)
Slow hands
I just wanna take my time
We could do this, baby, all night, yeah
'Cause I want you bad
Yeah, I want you, baby
Slow, slow hands
Like sweat dripping down our dirty laundry
No, no chance
That I'm leaving here without you on me
I, I know
Yeah, I already know that there ain't no stoppin'
Your plans and those
Slow hands (woo)
Fingertips puttin' on a show
Got me now and I can't say no
Wanna be with you all alone
Take me home, take me home
Fingertips puttin' on a show
Can't you tell that I want you, baby, yeah
Slow hands
Like sweat dripping down our dirty laundry
No, no chance
That I'm leaving here without you on me
I, I know
Yeah, I already know that there ain't no stoppin'
Slow hands
Like sweat dripping down our dirty laundry
No, no chance
That I'm leaving here without you on me
I, I know
Yeah, I already know that there ain't no stoppin'
Your plans and those slow hands (woo)
Your slow hands
Ooh, slow hands
Credit :
Artis: Niall Horan
Album: Flicker
Dirilis: 2017
Penghargaan: Penghargaan Musik iHeartRadio untuk Lirik Terbaik
Genre: Musik country, Pop, Country
