Lirik Slow Hands – Niall Horan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Slow Hands – Niall Horan

"We should take this back to my place"

That's what she said right to my face

'Cause I want you bad

Yeah, I want you, baby

I've been thinking 'bout it all day

And I hope you feel the same way, yeah

'Cause I want you bad

Yeah, I want you, baby

Slow, slow hands

Like sweat dripping down our dirty laundry

No, no chance

That I'm leaving here without you on me

I, I know

Yeah, I already know that there ain't no stoppin'

Your plans and those

Slow hands (woo)

Slow hands

I just wanna take my time

We could do this, baby, all night, yeah

'Cause I want you bad

Yeah, I want you, baby

Slow, slow hands

Like sweat dripping down our dirty laundry

No, no chance

That I'm leaving here without you on me

I, I know

Yeah, I already know that there ain't no stoppin'

Your plans and those

Slow hands (woo)

Fingertips puttin' on a show

Got me now and I can't say no

Wanna be with you all alone

Take me home, take me home

Fingertips puttin' on a show

Can't you tell that I want you, baby, yeah

Slow hands

Like sweat dripping down our dirty laundry

No, no chance

That I'm leaving here without you on me

I, I know

Yeah, I already know that there ain't no stoppin'

Slow hands

Like sweat dripping down our dirty laundry

No, no chance

That I'm leaving here without you on me

I, I know

Yeah, I already know that there ain't no stoppin'

Your plans and those slow hands (woo)

Your slow hands

Ooh, slow hands

Credit :

Artis: Niall Horan

Album: Flicker

Dirilis: 2017

Penghargaan: Penghargaan Musik iHeartRadio untuk Lirik Terbaik

Genre: Musik country, Pop, Country