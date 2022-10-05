Lirik Congrats - LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

I hope you're throwing a party
I hope you're feeling yourself
I know it won't, but the icing on your cake should say
26 going on 12
Round of applause
You got what you want
You broke my fucking heart
You tore my world apart
Went so low, I didn't know that you were capable of that
So here's to all the times
You made me wanna cry
Got your way so celebrate and pat yourself on the back
Baby, congrats
Congrats
I hope you're popping some bottles
I hope you're out on the town
If I were you I'd be watching what I say
'Cause what goes around comes back around
You lie through your teeth
Tell me, how do you sleep?
Knowing you broke my fucking heart
You tore my world apart
Went so low, I didn't know that you were capable of that
So here's to all the times
You made me wanna cry
Got your way so celebrate and pat yourself on the back
Baby, congrats
Congrats
They say that karma is a bitch
I pray to God it really is
'Cause you broke my fucking heart
You tore my world apart
Went so low, I didn't know that you were capable of that
So here's to all the times
You made me wanna cry
Got your way so celebrate and pat yourself on the back
Baby, congrats
Congrats
You hurt me bad
Baby, congrats
