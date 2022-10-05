Lirik Congrats - LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Congrats - LANY

I hope you're throwing a party

I hope you're feeling yourself

I know it won't, but the icing on your cake should say

26 going on 12

Round of applause

You got what you want

You broke my fucking heart

You tore my world apart

Went so low, I didn't know that you were capable of that

So here's to all the times

You made me wanna cry

Got your way so celebrate and pat yourself on the back

Baby, congrats

Congrats

I hope you're popping some bottles

I hope you're out on the town

If I were you I'd be watching what I say

'Cause what goes around comes back around

You lie through your teeth

Tell me, how do you sleep?

Knowing you broke my fucking heart

You tore my world apart

Went so low, I didn't know that you were capable of that

So here's to all the times

You made me wanna cry

Got your way so celebrate and pat yourself on the back

Baby, congrats

Congrats

They say that karma is a bitch

I pray to God it really is

'Cause you broke my fucking heart

You tore my world apart

Went so low, I didn't know that you were capable of that

So here's to all the times

You made me wanna cry

Got your way so celebrate and pat yourself on the back

Baby, congrats

Congrats

You hurt me bad

Baby, congrats