Lirik Lagu Peaches - Kai dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pretty girl you’re like peaches
Soft hage gamssa
iban gadeuk beonjin Sweetness
Feels good to be the bad guy
imi samkyeobeorin Juice
geu sungan kkaejyeobeorin Rule
joyonghi jugobanneun bimil
amudo mitji mothal kkum
nan neoui nappeun Hobby
deouk gappajineun hoheubi
nal miso jitge mandeureo
neol deo kkeureoange hae
Pretty girl you’re like peaches
Soft hage gamssa
iban gadeuk beonjin Sweetness
Feels good to be the bad guy
duri hemaeneun millim
neomu dalkomhan gibun
Baby close your eyes
geujeo neukkyeobwa
seororeul nanwo masin challaui sungan
durui hwansangeun deo muhanhaejyeo ga
gwitgae soksangnyeojwo kkumboda deo dalge
imi jungdokdwae beorin na
nae wiro mikkeureojin
neoui budeureoun songil
nal jipjunghage mandeureo
ojik neoman boige
Pretty girl you’re like peaches
Soft hage gamssa
iban gadeuk beonjin Sweetness
Feels good to be the bad guy
