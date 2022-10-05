Lirik Lagu Peaches - Kai dan Fakta di Baliknya

Peaches – Kai

Pretty girl you’re like peaches

Soft hage gamssa

iban gadeuk beonjin Sweetness

Feels good to be the bad guy

imi samkyeobeorin Juice

geu sungan kkaejyeobeorin Rule

joyonghi jugobanneun bimil

amudo mitji mothal kkum

nan neoui nappeun Hobby

deouk gappajineun hoheubi

nal miso jitge mandeureo

neol deo kkeureoange hae

Pretty girl you’re like peaches

Soft hage gamssa

iban gadeuk beonjin Sweetness

Feels good to be the bad guy

duri hemaeneun millim

neomu dalkomhan gibun

Baby close your eyes

geujeo neukkyeobwa

seororeul nanwo masin challaui sungan

durui hwansangeun deo muhanhaejyeo ga

gwitgae soksangnyeojwo kkumboda deo dalge

imi jungdokdwae beorin na

nae wiro mikkeureojin

neoui budeureoun songil

nal jipjunghage mandeureo

ojik neoman boige

Pretty girl you’re like peaches

Soft hage gamssa

iban gadeuk beonjin Sweetness

Feels good to be the bad guy