Lirik Lagu 1 2 365 4 Me - Kennen dan Fakta di Baliknya

1 2 365 4 Me - Kennen

Every day

You got me daydreaming

Every night

I feel like something's missing

If it's a game, now this is my turn

Take a chance, it's what we deserve

You should know, love ain't a bad word

He'll be the one to 365 for me

From April showers to autumn leaves

When we got us, that will be all we need

All we need

He'll be the one to 365 for me

Like it's 24-7, on repeat

When we got us, that will be all we need

All we need

Rain or shine

You know I'm therе for ya

You'd do the same

Don't let thеse years pass us

If it's a game, now this is my turn

Take a chance, it's what we deserve

You should know, love ain't a bad word

He'll be the one to 365 for me

From April showers to autumn leaves

When we got us, that will be all we need

All we need

He'll be the one to 365 for me

Like it's 24-7, on repeat

When we got us, that will be all we need

All we need

One to 365, it's finally time

One to 365, it's finally time

One to 365, it's finally time

One to 365, it's finally time