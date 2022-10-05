1 2 365 4 Me - Kennen
Every day
You got me daydreaming
Every night
I feel like something's missing
If it's a game, now this is my turn
Take a chance, it's what we deserve
You should know, love ain't a bad word
He'll be the one to 365 for me
From April showers to autumn leaves
When we got us, that will be all we need
All we need
He'll be the one to 365 for me
Like it's 24-7, on repeat
When we got us, that will be all we need
All we need
Rain or shine
You know I'm therе for ya
You'd do the same
Don't let thеse years pass us
If it's a game, now this is my turn
Take a chance, it's what we deserve
You should know, love ain't a bad word
He'll be the one to 365 for me
From April showers to autumn leaves
When we got us, that will be all we need
All we need
He'll be the one to 365 for me
Like it's 24-7, on repeat
When we got us, that will be all we need
All we need
One to 365, it's finally time
One to 365, it's finally time
One to 365, it's finally time
One to 365, it's finally time
