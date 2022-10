Lirik Lagu Don't Forget - Demi Lovato dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don't Forget - Oasis

Did you forget

That I was even alive

Did you forget

Everything we ever had

Did you forget

Did you forget

'Bout me

Did you regret

Ever standing by my side

Did you forget

What we were feeling inside

Now I'm left to forget

About us

But somewhere we went wrong

We were once so strong

Our love is like a song

You can't forget it

So now I guess

This is where we have to stand

Did you regret

Ever holding my hand

Never again

Please don't forget

Don't forget

We had it all

We were just about to fall

Even more in love

Than we were before

I won't forget

I won't forget

About us

But somewhere we went wrong

We were once so strong

Our love is like a song

You can't forget it

But somewhere we went wrong

We were once so strong

Our love is like a song

You can't forget it

At all