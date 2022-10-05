Lirik Lagu Don't Look Back In Anger- Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don't Look Back in Anger - Oasis

Slip inside the eye of your mind

Don’t you know you might find

A better place to play

You said that you’d never been

But all the things that you’ve seen

Slowly fade away

So I start a revolution from my bed

‘Cause you said the brains, I had went to my head

Step outside, summertimes’s in bloom

Stand up beside the fireplace

Take that look from off your face

You ain’t ever gonna burn my heart out

And so Sally can wait

She knows it’s too late

As she’s walking on by

My soul slides away

But don’t look back in anger

I heard you say

Take me to the place where you go

Where nobody knows

If it’s night or day

But please do’t put your life in the hands

Of a rock and roll band

Who’ll throw it all away

I gonna start a revolution from my bed

‘Cause you said the brains, I had went to my head

Step outside, summertimes’s in bloom

Stand up beside the fireplace

Take that look from off your face

‘Cause you ain’t ever gonna burn my heart out

And so Sally can wait

She know it’s too late

As she’s walking on by

My sould slides away

But don’t look back in anger

I heard you say

So sally can wait

She knows it’s too late

As we’re walking on by

Her soul slides away

But don’t look back in anger

I heard you say

So Sally can wait

She knows it’s too late

As she’s walking on by

My soul slides away

But don’t look back in anger

Don’t look back in anger

I heard you say

At least not today.