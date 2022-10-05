Lirik Lagu Driver License - Olivia Rodrigo, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Driver License - Olivia Rodrigo



[Verse 1]

I got my driver's license last week

Just like we always talked about

'Cause you were so excited for me

To finally drive up to your house

But today, I drove through the suburbs

Crying 'cause you weren't around



[Verse 2]

And you're probably with that blonde girl

Who always made me doubt

She's so much older than me

She's everything I'm insecure about

Yeah, today, I drove through the suburbs

'Cause how could I ever love someone else?



[Chorus]

And I know we weren't perfect, but I've never felt this way for no one

And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay now that I'm gone

Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me

'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street



[Verse 3]

And all my friends are tired

Of hearing how much I miss you, but

I kinda feel sorry for them

'Cause they'll never know you the way that I do

Yeah, today, I drove through the suburbs

And pictured I was driving home to you



[Chorus]

And I know we weren't perfect, but I've never felt this way for no one, oh

And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay now that I'm gone

I guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me

'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street



[Bridge]

Red lights, stop signs

I still see your face in the white cars, front yards

Can't drive past the places we used to go to

'Cause I still fuckin' love you, babe (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh)

Sidewalks we crossed

I still hear your voice in the traffic, we're laughing

Over all the noise

God, I'm so blue, know we're through

But I still fuckin' love you, babe (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh)



[Chorus]

I know we weren't perfect, but I've never felt this way for no one

And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay now that I'm gone

Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me

'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street



[Outro]

Yeah, you said forever, now I drive alone past your street

Credit:

Artis: Olivia Rodrigo

Dirilis: 2020

Genres: ·Bedroom pop, indie pop, power pop

Songwriters: Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo



Fakta di Baliknya

'Drivers License' merupakan Lagu Balada pop Olivia Rodrigo memulai debutnya di No. 1 di Billboard Hot 100 Chart yang berbasis di AS dan Billboard Global 200 pada 19 Januari 2021.



Besarnya pengaruh lagu Driver License bagi gen Z sama seperti Lagu “You Belong With Me” milik Taylor Swift bagi gen Millennial.



Drivers License merupakan lagu balada pop yang menceritakan patah hati anak remaja yang mencoba melupakan mantan pacarnya yang telah berpindah hati dengan pasangan baru.



Memberikan getaran yang sama kepada generasi yang lebih muda, seperti zaman Taylor Swift saat merilis You Belong With Me. Bagaimana setiap remaja pasti pernah merasakan patah hati di beberapa titik dalam hidup mereka atau merindukan seseorang yang mereka cintai, yang tidak membalas perasaan mereka.



Spekulasi tersebar luas di kalangan penggemar Olivia Rodrigo bahwa lirik lagu hitsnya adalah tentang mantan pacarnya Joshua Bassett. Dalam sebuah wawancara dengan Billboard, Olivia menyatakan bahwa lagu itu relatable dengan orang-orang yang sedang patah hati dan berharap bahwa lagu tersebut akan membantu orang mengatasi patah hati dan masa-masa sulit mereka.(Sintania Nur Amalia)***

