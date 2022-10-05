Lirik Lagu Driver License - Olivia Rodrigo, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Driver License - Olivia Rodrigo
[Verse 1]
I got my driver's license last week
Just like we always talked about
'Cause you were so excited for me
To finally drive up to your house
But today, I drove through the suburbs
Crying 'cause you weren't around
[Verse 2]
And you're probably with that blonde girl
Who always made me doubt
She's so much older than me
She's everything I'm insecure about
Yeah, today, I drove through the suburbs
'Cause how could I ever love someone else?
[Chorus]
And I know we weren't perfect, but I've never felt this way for no one
And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay now that I'm gone
Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me
'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street
[Verse 3]
And all my friends are tired
Of hearing how much I miss you, but
I kinda feel sorry for them
'Cause they'll never know you the way that I do
Yeah, today, I drove through the suburbs
And pictured I was driving home to you
[Chorus]
And I know we weren't perfect, but I've never felt this way for no one, oh
And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay now that I'm gone
I guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me
'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street
[Bridge]
Red lights, stop signs
I still see your face in the white cars, front yards
Can't drive past the places we used to go to
'Cause I still fuckin' love you, babe (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh)
Sidewalks we crossed
I still hear your voice in the traffic, we're laughing
Over all the noise
God, I'm so blue, know we're through
But I still fuckin' love you, babe (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh)
[Chorus]
I know we weren't perfect, but I've never felt this way for no one
And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay now that I'm gone
Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me
'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street
[Outro]
Yeah, you said forever, now I drive alone past your street
Credit:
Artis: Olivia Rodrigo
Dirilis: 2020
Genres: ·Bedroom pop, indie pop, power pop
Songwriters: Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo
Fakta di Baliknya
'Drivers License' merupakan Lagu Balada pop Olivia Rodrigo memulai debutnya di No. 1 di Billboard Hot 100 Chart yang berbasis di AS dan Billboard Global 200 pada 19 Januari 2021.
Besarnya pengaruh lagu Driver License bagi gen Z sama seperti Lagu “You Belong With Me” milik Taylor Swift bagi gen Millennial.
Drivers License merupakan lagu balada pop yang menceritakan patah hati anak remaja yang mencoba melupakan mantan pacarnya yang telah berpindah hati dengan pasangan baru.
Memberikan getaran yang sama kepada generasi yang lebih muda, seperti zaman Taylor Swift saat merilis You Belong With Me. Bagaimana setiap remaja pasti pernah merasakan patah hati di beberapa titik dalam hidup mereka atau merindukan seseorang yang mereka cintai, yang tidak membalas perasaan mereka.
Spekulasi tersebar luas di kalangan penggemar Olivia Rodrigo bahwa lirik lagu hitsnya adalah tentang mantan pacarnya Joshua Bassett. Dalam sebuah wawancara dengan Billboard, Olivia menyatakan bahwa lagu itu relatable dengan orang-orang yang sedang patah hati dan berharap bahwa lagu tersebut akan membantu orang mengatasi patah hati dan masa-masa sulit mereka.(Sintania Nur Amalia)***
