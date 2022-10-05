Lirik Fly Me to the Moon - Frank Sinatra dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 5 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB
Berikut lirik lagu Fly Me to the Moon dari Frank Sinatra.
Berikut lirik lagu Fly Me to the Moon dari Frank Sinatra. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/Frank Sinatra

Fly Me to the Moon - Frank Sinatra

Fly me to the moon
Let me play among the stars
And let me see what spring is like
On a-Jupiter and Mars
In other words, hold my hand
In other words, baby, kiss me

Fill my heart with song
And let me sing forevermore
You are all I long for
All I worship and adore
In other words, please be true
In other words, I love you

Fill my heart with song
Let me sing forevermore
You are all I long for
All I worship and adore
In other words, please be true
In other words, in other words
I love you

Produser: Sonny Burke
Penulis: Bart Howard
Album: It Might as Well Be Swing
Genre: Jazz

Fakta di Balik Lagu

Fly Me to the Moon adalah lagu populer yang ditulis oleh Bart Howard pada tahun 1954. Awalnya, lagu ini berjudul In Other Word dan diperkenalkan oleh Felicia Sanders di sebuah pertunjukan kabaret.

Lambat laun, lagu tersebut dikenal secara luas sebagai Fly Me to the Moon. Setelah beberapa tahun, penerbit akhirnya mengubah judulnya menjadi Fly Me to the Moon secara resmi.

Frank Sinatra merekam versi Fly Me to the Moon yang paling populer di album It Might as Well Be Swing (1964), ditemani oleh pianis Count Basie.

Versi ini diaransemen oleh Quincy Jones sedemikian rupa sehingga akhirnya memberikan nuansa ayunan yang lebih lambat dan santai.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Lonely – Jonghyun (SHINee) ft. Taeyeon (SNSD) Beserta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lonely – Jonghyun (SHINee) ft. Taeyeon (SNSD) Beserta Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 00:50 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bapak - Iksan Skuter dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

Lirik Lagu Bapak - Iksan Skuter dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

5 Oktober 2022, 00:46 WIB
Lirik Lagu Long Flight - Taeyong NCT dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Long Flight - Taeyong NCT dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Orang yang Sama - Virgoun dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Orang yang Sama - Virgoun dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 00:41 WIB
Lirik Lagu When You’re Gone – Avril Lavigne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu When You’re Gone – Avril Lavigne dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 00:40 WIB
Lirik Kisah Kasih Sayang - Naura Ayu dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Kisah Kasih Sayang - Naura Ayu dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 00:40 WIB
Lirik Touch - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Touch - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 00:35 WIB
Lirik Lagu Jatuh Suka - Tulus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Jatuh Suka - Tulus dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Jangan Muncul Muncul Lagi - Vionita dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Jangan Muncul Muncul Lagi - Vionita dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 00:22 WIB
Lirik Lagu Berakhir Sama - Kaleb J feat Eclat Story dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Berakhir Sama - Kaleb J feat Eclat Story dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 00:20 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Borok Masa Lalu Rizky Billar Terungkap Lewat Jejak Digital, Netizen: Pentingnya Tau Bibit Bobot Bebet
2

Netizen Kumpulkan Bukti Dugaan Rizky Billar Selingkuh dengan Aktris, Kode di Instagram hingga Cincin Couple
3

Wajah Bocah 14 Tahun yang Dipacari Kriss Hatta Terungkap, Siapa Dia?
4

Siapa Selingkuhan Rizky Billar? Artis Atau Orang Biasa...
5

BigHit Entertainment Respons Rumor Kencan V BTS dan Jennie BLACKPINK, Ini Langkah yang Diambil
6

Diduga Jadi Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Instagram Devina Kirana Diserbu Warganet: Oh Cinlok?
7

Bongkar Identitas Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Kim Hawt: Dia Bukan Mantannya, Tapi Dulu Pernah...
8

Kai Exo Diduga Liburan Bareng dengan Lucas NCT, Foto Kebersamaan Tersebar di Media Sosial
9

Devina Kirana Unggah Foto Baju Pengantin, Rizky Billar Kepergok Like Foto Sang Aktris
10

Ini 8 Alasan Psikologis Penyebab Pasanganmu Selingkuh, Apa Saja?

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 5 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 5 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

5 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS LIVE INTER TV! Link Streaming Inter Milan vs Barcelona: Anda Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

GRATIS LIVE INTER TV! Link Streaming Inter Milan vs Barcelona: Anda Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

5 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi GTV Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022 : Superdeal Indonesia, Kisah Viral, Miami Vice

Jadwal Acara Televisi GTV Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022 : Superdeal Indonesia, Kisah Viral, Miami Vice

5 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Lamongan Today

Komdis PSSI Resmi Hukum Arema FC Denda Rp 250 Juta dan Dilarang Bermain di Malang

Komdis PSSI Resmi Hukum Arema FC Denda Rp 250 Juta dan Dilarang Bermain di Malang

5 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Utara Times

15 Ucapan HUT TNI 2022, Semangat Penjaga Bangsa Cocok Dijadikan Status dan Caption Media Sosial

15 Ucapan HUT TNI 2022, Semangat Penjaga Bangsa Cocok Dijadikan Status dan Caption Media Sosial

5 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Berita DIY

Link Live Streaming Liverpool vs Rangers 5 Oktober 2022, Nonton Liga Champions di Sini, Tayang Jam Berapa?

Link Live Streaming Liverpool vs Rangers 5 Oktober 2022, Nonton Liga Champions di Sini, Tayang Jam Berapa?

5 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Portal Kudus

DPR Minta Kapolres Malang Dicopot: SEMUA yang Merasa Bersalah Atas Tragedi Kanjuruhan Harap Undur Diri

DPR Minta Kapolres Malang Dicopot: SEMUA yang Merasa Bersalah Atas Tragedi Kanjuruhan Harap Undur Diri

5 Oktober 2022, 00:56 WIB

Media Pakuan

Pemukim Israel Adakan Pertujukan Musik dan Menari di Mesjid Ibrahim, di Tepi Barat Hebron Palestina

Pemukim Israel Adakan Pertujukan Musik dan Menari di Mesjid Ibrahim, di Tepi Barat Hebron Palestina

5 Oktober 2022, 00:53 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Pelayanan KB Jangka Panjang Dilakukan DPKB Kota Bandung Gratis

Pelayanan KB Jangka Panjang Dilakukan DPKB Kota Bandung Gratis

5 Oktober 2022, 00:49 WIB

Indo Bali News

Link Live Streaming Liverpool vs Rangers, Match Day 3 Lihat Champions

Link Live Streaming Liverpool vs Rangers, Match Day 3 Lihat Champions

5 Oktober 2022, 00:46 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Libra hari ini, Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022: Momen 'Perfection' PDKT Gebetan

Ramalan Zodiak Libra hari ini, Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022: Momen 'Perfection' PDKT Gebetan

5 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB

Berita DIY

LINK Live Streaming Liverpool vs Rangers Liga Champions Malam Ini, Siaran Langsung Nonton UCL di TV Online

LINK Live Streaming Liverpool vs Rangers Liga Champions Malam Ini, Siaran Langsung Nonton UCL di TV Online

5 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB

Portal Jepara

Saksikan Link Live Streaming Inter Milan vs Barcelona di Liga Champions Rabu 5 Oktober 2022 Dini Hari

Saksikan Link Live Streaming Inter Milan vs Barcelona di Liga Champions Rabu 5 Oktober 2022 Dini Hari

5 Oktober 2022, 00:36 WIB

Kabar Banten

Link Live Streaming Inter Milan vs Barcelona, Liga Champions Eropa Rabu 5 Oktober 2022 Pukul 02.00 WIB

Link Live Streaming Inter Milan vs Barcelona, Liga Champions Eropa Rabu 5 Oktober 2022 Pukul 02.00 WIB

5 Oktober 2022, 00:34 WIB

Portal Jepara

Simak Link Live Streaming Inter Milan vs Barcelona di Liga Champions Rabu 5 Oktober 2022 Dini Hari

Simak Link Live Streaming Inter Milan vs Barcelona di Liga Champions Rabu 5 Oktober 2022 Dini Hari

5 Oktober 2022, 00:32 WIB

Indo Bali News

Link Live Streaming Inter Milan vs Barcelona, Match Day 3 Liga Champions

Link Live Streaming Inter Milan vs Barcelona, Match Day 3 Liga Champions

5 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 5 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Jakarta dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 5 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Jakarta dan Sekitarnya

5 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Barcelona vs Inter Milan: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Barcelona vs Inter Milan: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

5 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Media Purwodadi

15 Link Twibbon HUT TNI ke 77, Ucapkan Terima Kasih Atas Jasa Para Anggota Tentara Nasional Indonesia

15 Link Twibbon HUT TNI ke 77, Ucapkan Terima Kasih Atas Jasa Para Anggota Tentara Nasional Indonesia

5 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo hari ini, Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022: Hati Boleh Panas, Kepala tetap Dingin

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo hari ini, Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022: Hati Boleh Panas, Kepala tetap Dingin

5 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Rabu 5 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Rabu 5 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

5 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Rabu 5 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Rabu 5 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

5 Oktober 2022, 00:25 WIB

Media Pakuan

Perdana Menteri Inggris Liz Truss Nyatakan Dirinya Seorang Zionis dan Pendukung Besar Israel

Perdana Menteri Inggris Liz Truss Nyatakan Dirinya Seorang Zionis dan Pendukung Besar Israel

5 Oktober 2022, 00:23 WIB

Berita DIY

Link Live Streaming Inter Milan vs Barcelona: Siaran Langsung Liga Champions UCL Tayang di Mana?

Link Live Streaming Inter Milan vs Barcelona: Siaran Langsung Liga Champions UCL Tayang di Mana?

5 Oktober 2022, 00:22 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Horoskop Zodiak Libra, Rabu 5 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Horoskop Zodiak Libra, Rabu 5 Oktober 2022

5 Oktober 2022, 00:22 WIB