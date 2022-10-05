Lirik Fly Me to the Moon - Frank Sinatra dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fly Me to the Moon - Frank Sinatra

Fly me to the moon

Let me play among the stars

And let me see what spring is like

On a-Jupiter and Mars

In other words, hold my hand

In other words, baby, kiss me

Fill my heart with song

And let me sing forevermore

You are all I long for

All I worship and adore

In other words, please be true

In other words, I love you

Fill my heart with song

Let me sing forevermore

You are all I long for

All I worship and adore

In other words, please be true

In other words, in other words

I love you

Produser: Sonny Burke

Penulis: Bart Howard

Album: It Might as Well Be Swing

Genre: Jazz

Fakta di Balik Lagu

Fly Me to the Moon adalah lagu populer yang ditulis oleh Bart Howard pada tahun 1954. Awalnya, lagu ini berjudul In Other Word dan diperkenalkan oleh Felicia Sanders di sebuah pertunjukan kabaret.

Lambat laun, lagu tersebut dikenal secara luas sebagai Fly Me to the Moon. Setelah beberapa tahun, penerbit akhirnya mengubah judulnya menjadi Fly Me to the Moon secara resmi.

Frank Sinatra merekam versi Fly Me to the Moon yang paling populer di album It Might as Well Be Swing (1964), ditemani oleh pianis Count Basie.

Versi ini diaransemen oleh Quincy Jones sedemikian rupa sehingga akhirnya memberikan nuansa ayunan yang lebih lambat dan santai.