Lirik Fly Me to the Moon - Frank Sinatra dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fly Me to the Moon - Frank Sinatra
Fly me to the moon
Let me play among the stars
And let me see what spring is like
On a-Jupiter and Mars
In other words, hold my hand
In other words, baby, kiss me
Fill my heart with song
And let me sing forevermore
You are all I long for
All I worship and adore
In other words, please be true
In other words, I love you
Fill my heart with song
Let me sing forevermore
You are all I long for
All I worship and adore
In other words, please be true
In other words, in other words
I love you
Produser: Sonny Burke
Penulis: Bart Howard
Album: It Might as Well Be Swing
Genre: Jazz
Fakta di Balik Lagu
Fly Me to the Moon adalah lagu populer yang ditulis oleh Bart Howard pada tahun 1954. Awalnya, lagu ini berjudul In Other Word dan diperkenalkan oleh Felicia Sanders di sebuah pertunjukan kabaret.
Lambat laun, lagu tersebut dikenal secara luas sebagai Fly Me to the Moon. Setelah beberapa tahun, penerbit akhirnya mengubah judulnya menjadi Fly Me to the Moon secara resmi.
Frank Sinatra merekam versi Fly Me to the Moon yang paling populer di album It Might as Well Be Swing (1964), ditemani oleh pianis Count Basie.
Versi ini diaransemen oleh Quincy Jones sedemikian rupa sehingga akhirnya memberikan nuansa ayunan yang lebih lambat dan santai.
