Lirik Touch - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

You and I and nobody else
Feeling feelings I've never felt
The way you got me under your spell
Don't you keep it all to yourself
So won't you take it?
I feel like for the first time I am not faking
Fingers on my buttons and now you're playing
Master of anticipation, don't you keep it all to yourself
Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet all week
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet, all week
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love, oh
Photograph with no T-shirt on
Why you making me wait so long?
(Wait so long)
I promise to keep this a secret, I'll never tell
But don't you keep it all to yourself
So won't you take it?
I feel like for the first time I am not faking
Fingers on my buttons and now you're playing
Master of anticipation, don't you keep it all to yourself
(To yourself)
Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet all week
Just a touch of your love, oh (Just a touch)
Just a touch of your love, oh (Just a touch)
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body
Just a touch of your love, oh (Just a touch)
Just a touch of your love, oh (Just a touch)
Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet all week
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love, hey
And now my whole week, my whole week is golden
Can you see me glowing? That's how I feel
And I'm not afraid to fade into emotions
'Cause I know that this could be something real
Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet all week
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love, oh (Just a touch)
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body
Just a touch of your love, oh (Only a touch of your love)
Just a touch of your love, oh (Want a touch of your)
Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet, all week
Just a touch of your love (Just a touch)
Just a touch of your love (Just a touch)
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body
Just a touch of your love, hey!
Just a touch of your love, hey!
Just a touch of your love
Artikel Pilihan