Lirik Hello Anxiety - Phum Viphurit dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hello Anxiety - Phum Viphurit
Hello anxiety
You've come to keep me company
Tonight a lonely soul
I've tried to learn the art of letting go
I'm craving something real
A kind of rush that I can feel
The night is rough you know
I've cried but I won't dare to let it show
What if the world won't bend my way
What will it take to be happy
Heaven knows you're lost
But you'll be fine
You'll be fine
Heaven knows we're lost
But the sun still shines
So we'll be fine
Hello anxiety
It's time we part I need to sleep
I'm fine with counting sheep
You'll be fine
You'll be fine
You'll be fine
You'll be fine
You'll be fine
You'll be fine
You'll be fine
You'll be fine
Heaven knows you're lost
But you'll be fine
You'll be fine
Heaven knows we're lost
But the sun still shines
So we'll be fine
