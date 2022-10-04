Lirik Hello Anxiety - Phum Viphurit dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Hello Anxiety - Phum Viphurit

Hello anxiety

You've come to keep me company

Tonight a lonely soul

I've tried to learn the art of letting go

I'm craving something real

A kind of rush that I can feel

The night is rough you know

I've cried but I won't dare to let it show

What if the world won't bend my way

What will it take to be happy

Heaven knows you're lost

But you'll be fine

You'll be fine

Heaven knows we're lost

But the sun still shines

So we'll be fine

Hello anxiety

It's time we part I need to sleep

I'm fine with counting sheep

You'll be fine

You'll be fine

You'll be fine

You'll be fine

You'll be fine

You'll be fine

You'll be fine

You'll be fine

Heaven knows you're lost

But you'll be fine

You'll be fine

Heaven knows we're lost

But the sun still shines

So we'll be fine

