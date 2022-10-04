Lirik Lagu Who Dat B – Jessi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Who Dat B

Jwieojjaji anado al saramdeureun ara

They already know, yeah

Gossip gossip machi sashil

Machi jeonbuin yang dadeul tteodeureo, oh

Bulpyeonhan saramdeul matchul saenggak eopseo

Geunyang dwege beoreudeomneun nyeo

TV yeneung gwanggo hwabo aelbeom

Gongyeon haengsa tueo nan bappeun mom

Who dat b

Who dat b

Who dat b

Nan naradanineun bencheo

Who dat b

Who dat b

Who dat b

They love to hate me cause I keep it real y'all

Neonen bureoweohane imi jin geo

Calling calling Jessi seobwehae modu

Amuri jallagado naneun loyal

Nan yeogijeogi danyeo haneureseo

Iltteungseok tagoseo jayuhyeong

Sesang eodireul gadeun dongyang yeojaroseo

Naneun jeolttae an kkullyeo

(Stackin' mileage while I'm stylin' hah)

Haji mallago halsurok naneun

Deo hago shipeojeo even more

Ni namchin yeochin jeongshin teolji

Seongjil geupan eonni i'mma take it all

Who dat b

Who dat b

Who dat b

Nan naradanineun venture

Who dat b

Who dat b

Who dat b

They love to hate me cause I keep it real y'all

Neonen bureoweohane imi jin geo

Calling calling Jessi seobwehae modu

Amuri jallagado naneun loyal

Who dat b

Oh, that thick

You dat b (they wanna know)

Ass lookin' real good

Who dat b (they wanna know)

Who dat b*tch (they wanna know)

Who dat b (they wanna know)

F*ck 'em

What they say about ya (fuck 'em)

Shigani eopseo

Bami gipeo oh yeah

Ice ice ttaeng eoseo umjigyeo

Wae eoreo neon jjora goddam

Goin' in nuga dweljineun dugo bomyeon alji

Buryeobwa jaerong you betta man up

Gyeongjaengi sse naraneun brand

Give me the cash da jumyeon dwae

Gwaenchankesseo na ireonde?

The baddest of the baddest ganggang

Who dat b

Who dat b

Who dat b

Nan naradanineun venture

Who dat b

Who dat b

Who dat b

They love to hate me cause I keep it real y'all

Neonen bureoweohane imi jin geo

Calling calling Jessi seobwehae modu

Amuri jallagado naneun loyal