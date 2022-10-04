Lirik Lagu Who Dat B – Jessi dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 02:56 WIB
Jessi.
Jessi. /Tangkapan layar YouTube Jessi

Lirik lagu Who Dat B

Jwieojjaji anado al saramdeureun ara
They already know, yeah
Gossip gossip machi sashil
Machi jeonbuin yang dadeul tteodeureo, oh

Bulpyeonhan saramdeul matchul saenggak eopseo
Geunyang dwege beoreudeomneun nyeo
TV yeneung gwanggo hwabo aelbeom
Gongyeon haengsa tueo nan bappeun mom

Who dat b
Who dat b
Who dat b
Nan naradanineun bencheo
Who dat b
Who dat b
Who dat b
They love to hate me cause I keep it real y'all
Neonen bureoweohane imi jin geo
Calling calling Jessi seobwehae modu
Amuri jallagado naneun loyal
Nan yeogijeogi danyeo haneureseo
Iltteungseok tagoseo jayuhyeong
Sesang eodireul gadeun dongyang yeojaroseo
Naneun jeolttae an kkullyeo
(Stackin' mileage while I'm stylin' hah)

Haji mallago halsurok naneun
Deo hago shipeojeo even more
Ni namchin yeochin jeongshin teolji
Seongjil geupan eonni i'mma take it all

Who dat b
Who dat b
Who dat b
Nan naradanineun venture
Who dat b
Who dat b
Who dat b
They love to hate me cause I keep it real y'all
Neonen bureoweohane imi jin geo
Calling calling Jessi seobwehae modu
Amuri jallagado naneun loyal

Who dat b
Oh, that thick
You dat b (they wanna know)
Ass lookin' real good
Who dat b (they wanna know)
Who dat b*tch (they wanna know)
Who dat b (they wanna know)

F*ck 'em
What they say about ya (fuck 'em)
Shigani eopseo
Bami gipeo oh yeah
Ice ice ttaeng eoseo umjigyeo
Wae eoreo neon jjora goddam
Goin' in nuga dweljineun dugo bomyeon alji
Buryeobwa jaerong you betta man up
Gyeongjaengi sse naraneun brand
Give me the cash da jumyeon dwae
Gwaenchankesseo na ireonde?
The baddest of the baddest ganggang

Who dat b
Who dat b
Who dat b
Nan naradanineun venture
Who dat b
Who dat b
Who dat b
They love to hate me cause I keep it real y'all
Neonen bureoweohane imi jin geo
Calling calling Jessi seobwehae modu
Amuri jallagado naneun loyal

Halaman:
1
2
3

