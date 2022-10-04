Lirik Lagu All By Myself - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Celine Dion - All By Myself

When I was young

I never needed anyone

And making love was just for fun

Those days are gone

Living alone

I think of all the friends I've known

But when I dial the telephone

Nobody's home

All by myself

Don't wanna be

All by myself

Anymore

Hard to be sure

Sometimes I feel so insecure

And loves so distant and obscure

Remains the cure

All by myself

Don't wanna be

All by myself

Anymore

All by myself

Don't wanna live

All by myself

Anymore

When I was young

I never needed anyone

And making love was just for fun

Those days are gone

All by myself

Don't wanna be

All by myself

Anymore