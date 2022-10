Lirik Lagu Sad Forever – Lauv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Sad Forever

Daydream

Life feels like a daydream

And I just wish that I could wake up

I just wish that I could wake up

My mind

Whispers in the nighttime

Voices always keeping me up

Telling me that I should give up

'Cause lately, I've been in the backseat to my own life

Trying to take control, but I don't know how to

I don't wanna be sad forever

I don't wanna be sad no more

I don't wanna wake up and wonder

What the hell am I doing this for?

I don't wanna be medicated

I don't wanna go through that war

I don't wanna be sad, I don't wanna be sad

I don't wanna be sad anymore

I don't wanna be sad forever

I don't wanna go one more day

I just wanna wake up and realize

Everything's gonna be okay

I don't know how else to say it

I don't wanna go through that war

I don't wanna be sad, I don't wanna be sad

I don't wanna be sad anymore

I'm callin' through to the other side

I'll make it through to tomorrow

'Cause that's all I can do today

Do today

'Cause lately, I've been in the backseat to my own life

Trying to take control, but I don't know how to

I don't wanna be sad forever

I don't wanna be sad no more

I don't wanna wake up and wonder

What the hell am I doing this for?

I don't wanna be medicated

I don't wanna go through that war

I don't wanna be sad, I don't wanna be sad

I don't wanna be sad anymore

I don't wanna be sad forever

I don't wanna go one more day

I just wanna wake up and realize

Everything's gonna be okay

I don't know how else to say it

I don't wanna go through that war

I don't wanna be sad, I don't wanna be sad

I don't wanna be sad anymore