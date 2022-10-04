Lirik Lagu American Idiot - Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 03:04 WIB
Potret Green Day saat di atas panggung.
Potret Green Day saat di atas panggung.

Lirik Lagu American IdiotGreen Day

Don't wanna be an American idiot
Don't want a nation under the new media
And can you hear the sound of hysteria?
The subliminal mind-fuck America

Welcome to a new kind of tension
All across the alien nation
Where everything isn't meant to be okay
In television dreams of tomorrow
We're not the ones who're meant to follow
For that's enough to argue

Well, maybe I'm the faggot, America
I'm not a part of a redneck agenda
Now everybody, do the propaganda
And sing along to the age of paranoia

Welcome to a new kind of tension
All across the alien nation
Where everything isn't meant to be okay
In television dreams of tomorrow
We're not the ones who're meant to follow
For that's enough to argue

Don't wanna be an American idiot
One nation controlled by the media
Information age of hysteria
It's calling out to idiot America

Welcome to a new kind of tension
All across the alien nation
Where everything isn't meant to be okay
In television dreams of tomorrow
We're not the ones who're meant to follow
For that's enough to argue

Credit
Artis: Green Day
Album: American Idiot
Rilis: 2004
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Billie Joe Armstrong, Tre Cool, Mike Dirnt

Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu American IdiotGreen Day
Lagu yang memiliki nama yang sama dengan album mereka, merupakan single utama dalam album American Idiot, yang dirilis pada 21 September 2004.

