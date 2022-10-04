Lirik Lagu American Idiot - Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu American Idiot – Green Day

Don't wanna be an American idiot

Don't want a nation under the new media

And can you hear the sound of hysteria?

The subliminal mind-fuck America

Welcome to a new kind of tension

All across the alien nation

Where everything isn't meant to be okay

In television dreams of tomorrow

We're not the ones who're meant to follow

For that's enough to argue

Well, maybe I'm the faggot, America

I'm not a part of a redneck agenda

Now everybody, do the propaganda

And sing along to the age of paranoia

Welcome to a new kind of tension

All across the alien nation

Where everything isn't meant to be okay

In television dreams of tomorrow

We're not the ones who're meant to follow

For that's enough to argue

Don't wanna be an American idiot

One nation controlled by the media

Information age of hysteria

It's calling out to idiot America

Welcome to a new kind of tension

All across the alien nation

Where everything isn't meant to be okay

In television dreams of tomorrow

We're not the ones who're meant to follow

For that's enough to argue

Credit

Artis: Green Day

Album: American Idiot

Rilis: 2004

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Billie Joe Armstrong, Tre Cool, Mike Dirnt

Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu American Idiot – Green Day

Lagu yang memiliki nama yang sama dengan album mereka, merupakan single utama dalam album American Idiot, yang dirilis pada 21 September 2004.