Lirik Lagu Always Remember Us This Way - Lady Gaga dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 4 Oktober 2022, 02:39 WIB
Lirik lagu Always Remember Us This Way.
Lirik lagu Always Remember Us This Way. /IMDb

Lirik lagu Always Remember Us This Way

That Arizona sky burnin' in your eyes
You look at me and, babe, I wanna catch on fire
It's buried in my soul like California gold
You found the light in me that I couldn't find

So when I'm all choked up
But I can't find the words
Every time we say goodbye
Baby, it hurts
When the sun goes down
And the band won't play
I'll always remember us this way

Lovers in the night
Poets tryin' to write
We don't know how to rhyme
But, damn, we try
But all I really know
You're where I wanna go
The part of me that's you will never die

So when I'm all choked up
And I can't find the words
Every time we say goodbye
Baby, it hurts
When the sun goes down
And the band won't play
I'll always remember us this way

Oh, yeah
I don't wanna be just a memory, baby, yeah
Hoo, hoo, hoo, hoo
Hoo, hoo, hoo, hoo
Hoo, hoo, hoo, hoo, hoo

So when I'm all choked up
And I can't find the words
Every time we say goodbye
Baby, it hurts
When the sun goes down
And the band won't play
I'll always remember us this way, way, yeah
When you look at me
And the whole world fades
I'll always remember us this way

Credit

Artis: Lady Gaga

Editor: Nopsi Marga

