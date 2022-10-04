Lirik Lagu Always Remember Us This Way - Lady Gaga dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Always Remember Us This Way

That Arizona sky burnin' in your eyes

You look at me and, babe, I wanna catch on fire

It's buried in my soul like California gold

You found the light in me that I couldn't find

So when I'm all choked up

But I can't find the words

Every time we say goodbye

Baby, it hurts

When the sun goes down

And the band won't play

I'll always remember us this way

Lovers in the night

Poets tryin' to write

We don't know how to rhyme

But, damn, we try

But all I really know

You're where I wanna go

The part of me that's you will never die

So when I'm all choked up

And I can't find the words

Every time we say goodbye

Baby, it hurts

When the sun goes down

And the band won't play

I'll always remember us this way

Oh, yeah

I don't wanna be just a memory, baby, yeah

Hoo, hoo, hoo, hoo

Hoo, hoo, hoo, hoo

Hoo, hoo, hoo, hoo, hoo

So when I'm all choked up

And I can't find the words

Every time we say goodbye

Baby, it hurts

When the sun goes down

And the band won't play

I'll always remember us this way, way, yeah

When you look at me

And the whole world fades

I'll always remember us this way

Credit

Artis: Lady Gaga