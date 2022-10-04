Lirik Lagu Story Never Ends – Lauv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Story Never Ends – Lauv

Stick, stick to your stones cause that's all you know

I was caught in the middle

I swallow my words down to the bone

'Cause nothing's that simple

Late at night you pour it out

Know that only brings you down

But go ahead give me all the blame

Twist my words and set them to flame, woah

We all know

That you'll go tell all of your friends

That I'm the one you wish you never met

And woah

We all know

The story never ends, ends

The story never ends, ends

Wound me like a toy spinning too fast

In every direction

How, how could I stay when you lit a match to all my intentions?

Late at night you pour it out

Know that only brings you down

But go ahead give me all the blame

Twist my words and set them to flame, woah

We all know

That you'll go tell all of your friends

That I'm the one you wish you never met

And woah

We all know

The story never ends, ends

The story never ends, ends