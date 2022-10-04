Lirik Lagu Story Never Ends – Lauv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Story Never Ends – Lauv
Stick, stick to your stones cause that's all you know
I was caught in the middle
I swallow my words down to the bone
'Cause nothing's that simple
Late at night you pour it out
Know that only brings you down
But go ahead give me all the blame
Twist my words and set them to flame, woah
We all know
That you'll go tell all of your friends
That I'm the one you wish you never met
And woah
We all know
The story never ends, ends
The story never ends, ends
Wound me like a toy spinning too fast
In every direction
How, how could I stay when you lit a match to all my intentions?
Late at night you pour it out
Know that only brings you down
But go ahead give me all the blame
Twist my words and set them to flame, woah
We all know
That you'll go tell all of your friends
That I'm the one you wish you never met
And woah
We all know
The story never ends, ends
The story never ends, ends
Artikel Pilihan