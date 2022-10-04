Lirik Lagu Cruel – Jackson Wang Beserta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Cruel
I'm comin' back to you
And I hope you don't mind
That I'm wasting your time
I know you want me too
Even though you're not mine
You got that look in your eye
Come on, tell me where you at, when you back
I won't keep you up, take a nap
A little gasoline and a match
You just like it better when it's cold
This ain't what you want
This is what you need
Wake up in the morning
Know just what you need, need, need, need
I'm comin' back to you
So I really hope that you don't mind
I know you want me too
Even though you're not mine
You got that look in your eye
Can you remember when I crossed it?
Put the sweat up in this like a mosh pit
Think I'm done up in this, don't you stop me
Don't wanna see you throw a fit
You just like it better when it's cold
Credit
Lagu: Cruel
Artis: Jackson Wang
