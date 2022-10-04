Lirik Lagu Cruel – Jackson Wang Beserta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Cruel

I'm comin' back to you

And I hope you don't mind

That I'm wasting your time

I know you want me too

Even though you're not mine

You got that look in your eye

Come on, tell me where you at, when you back

I won't keep you up, take a nap

A little gasoline and a match

You just like it better when it's cold

This ain't what you want

This is what you need

Wake up in the morning

Know just what you need, need, need, need

I'm comin' back to you

So I really hope that you don't mind

I know you want me too

Even though you're not mine

You got that look in your eye

Can you remember when I crossed it?

Put the sweat up in this like a mosh pit

Think I'm done up in this, don't you stop me

Don't wanna see you throw a fit

You just like it better when it's cold

Credit

Lagu: Cruel

Artis: Jackson Wang