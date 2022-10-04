Lirik Lagu Molly In Mexico – Lauv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Molly In Mexico
We were lovers in October
I was drunk and you were sober
You were always comin' over
So we got a little closer
We were dancin' in the moonlight
Then we made it to the daylight, ooh
I was scared it didn't feel right
But then suddenly it felt right
We took Molly in Mexico
We got so high
Finally let it go
I pushed you to the edge
Then you pulled me close
I gave you my heart
Never lеt it go, yeah
Molly in Mexico
We got too high and too closе
I pushed you to the edge
Then you pulled me close
I gave you my heart
Then you let it go
You were tryna get closure
From your last love, it was over (ooh-ooh)
Oh, you were always comin' over
So we got a little closer
Mm, I took your hand
I took your hand
There was no place
I took your hand
We took Molly in Mexico
We got so high
Finally let it go
I pushed you to the edge
Then you pulled me close
I gave you my heart
Never let it go, yeah
Molly in Mexico
We got too high and too close
I pushed you to the edge
Then you pulled me close
I gave you my heart
Never let it go
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Mm-mm, mm-mm (Molly in Mexico, yeah)
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Mm-mm, mm, mm (Molly in Mexico, yeah-yeah)
Molly in Mexico
We got too high
Never let it go
I pushed you to the edge
Then you pulled me close
I gave you my heart
Never let it go, yeah
Molly in Mexico
We got too high and too close
I pushed you to the edge
Then you pulled me close
I gave you my heart
Never let it go, yeah, yeah
Credit
Artis: Lauv
