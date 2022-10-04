Lirik Lagu Molly In Mexico – Lauv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Molly In Mexico

We were lovers in October

I was drunk and you were sober

You were always comin' over

So we got a little closer

We were dancin' in the moonlight

Then we made it to the daylight, ooh

I was scared it didn't feel right

But then suddenly it felt right

We took Molly in Mexico

We got so high

Finally let it go

I pushed you to the edge

Then you pulled me close

I gave you my heart

Never lеt it go, yeah

Molly in Mexico

We got too high and too closе

I pushed you to the edge

Then you pulled me close

I gave you my heart

Then you let it go

You were tryna get closure

From your last love, it was over (ooh-ooh)

Oh, you were always comin' over

So we got a little closer

Mm, I took your hand

I took your hand

There was no place

I took your hand

We took Molly in Mexico

We got so high

Finally let it go

I pushed you to the edge

Then you pulled me close

I gave you my heart

Never let it go, yeah

Molly in Mexico

We got too high and too close

I pushed you to the edge

Then you pulled me close

I gave you my heart

Never let it go

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

Mm-mm, mm-mm (Molly in Mexico, yeah)

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

Mm-mm, mm, mm (Molly in Mexico, yeah-yeah)

Molly in Mexico

We got too high

Never let it go

I pushed you to the edge

Then you pulled me close

I gave you my heart

Never let it go, yeah

Molly in Mexico

We got too high and too close

I pushed you to the edge

Then you pulled me close

I gave you my heart

Never let it go, yeah, yeah

Credit

Artis: Lauv