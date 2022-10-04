Lirik Lagu ILYSB – LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu ILYSB

Ain't never felt this way

Can't get enough so stay with me

It's not like we got big plans

Let's drive around town holding hands

And you need to know

You're the only one, alright

Alright

And you need to know

That you keep me up all night

All night

Oh, my heart hurts so good

I love you, babe

So bad

So bad, oh

Oh, my heart hurts so good

I love you, babe

So bad

So bad

Mad cool in all my clothes

Mad warm when you get close to me

Slow dance these summer nights

Our disco ball's my kitchen light

And you need to know

That nobody could take your place

Your place

And you need to know

That I'm hella obsessed with your face

Your face

Oh, my heart hurts so good

I love you, babe

So bad

So bad, oh

Oh, my heart hurts so good

I love you, babe

So bad

So bad, oh

Oh, my heart hurts so good

I love you, babe

So bad

So bad, oh

And you need to know

You're the only one, alright

Alright

And you need to know

That you keep me up all night

All night

Oh, my heart hurts so good

I love you, babe

So bad

So bad, oh

Oh, my heart hurts so good

I love you, babe

So bad

So bad, oh