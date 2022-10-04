Lirik Lagu ILYSB – LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu ILYSB
Ain't never felt this way
Can't get enough so stay with me
It's not like we got big plans
Let's drive around town holding hands
And you need to know
You're the only one, alright
Alright
And you need to know
That you keep me up all night
All night
Oh, my heart hurts so good
I love you, babe
So bad
So bad, oh
Oh, my heart hurts so good
I love you, babe
So bad
So bad
Mad cool in all my clothes
Mad warm when you get close to me
Slow dance these summer nights
Our disco ball's my kitchen light
And you need to know
That nobody could take your place
Your place
And you need to know
That I'm hella obsessed with your face
Your face
Oh, my heart hurts so good
I love you, babe
So bad
So bad, oh
Oh, my heart hurts so good
I love you, babe
So bad
So bad, oh
Oh, my heart hurts so good
I love you, babe
So bad
So bad, oh
And you need to know
You're the only one, alright
Alright
And you need to know
That you keep me up all night
All night
Oh, my heart hurts so good
I love you, babe
So bad
So bad, oh
Oh, my heart hurts so good
I love you, babe
So bad
So bad, oh
Artikel Pilihan