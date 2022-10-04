Lirik Lagu Need to Know – Jay Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Need to Know – Jay Park
I need Cha-cha beat boy
Do you wanna ride with me
Girl, I'll take you on an odyssey
Baby, we can sail away
Up in the ocean feel the motion
Said I need to know, need to know baby
I said I need to know, need to know baby
I know you got a fat ass
You know I love a fat ass
I'll keep you poppin' them tags
Girl, I really don't know
How you fit in them pants
Can't figure it out
I just wanna show you off
Girl, ready it's time
Baby, let's get out of the way
Do you wanna ride on my waves tonight
The stars are aligned it's today
Watching me, watching you
Do you wanna ride with me
Girl, I'll take you on an odyssey
Baby, we can sail away
Up in the ocean feel the motion
Said I need to know, need to know baby
I said I need to know, need to know baby
Feelin' the breeze while I take you around
Up in the sky see the stars comin' out
Call you my girl you know I'll rep you so proud
Tunnel vision ain't no means to re-route
Why I want you so bad
Can't figure out
I just wanna show you off
Baby, it's time
Baby, let's get out of the way
Do you wanna ride on my waves tonight
The stars are aligned it's today
Watching me, watching you
Do you wanna ride with me
Girl, I'll take you on an odyssey
Baby, we can sail away
Up in the ocean feel the motion
Said I need to know, need to know baby
I said I need to know need to know baby
Artikel Pilihan