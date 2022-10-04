Lirik Lagu Need to Know – Jay Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Need to Know – Jay Park

I need Cha-cha beat boy

Do you wanna ride with me

Girl, I'll take you on an odyssey

Baby, we can sail away

Up in the ocean feel the motion

Said I need to know, need to know baby

I said I need to know, need to know baby

I know you got a fat ass

You know I love a fat ass

I'll keep you poppin' them tags

Girl, I really don't know

How you fit in them pants

Can't figure it out

I just wanna show you off

Girl, ready it's time

Baby, let's get out of the way

Do you wanna ride on my waves tonight

The stars are aligned it's today

Watching me, watching you



Do you wanna ride with me

Girl, I'll take you on an odyssey

Baby, we can sail away

Up in the ocean feel the motion

Said I need to know, need to know baby

I said I need to know, need to know baby

Feelin' the breeze while I take you around

Up in the sky see the stars comin' out

Call you my girl you know I'll rep you so proud

Tunnel vision ain't no means to re-route

Why I want you so bad

Can't figure out

I just wanna show you off

Baby, it's time

Baby, let's get out of the way

Do you wanna ride on my waves tonight

The stars are aligned it's today

Watching me, watching you

Do you wanna ride with me

Girl, I'll take you on an odyssey

Baby, we can sail away

Up in the ocean feel the motion

Said I need to know, need to know baby

I said I need to know need to know baby