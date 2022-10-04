Lirik Lagu Paris In The Rain – Lauv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Paris In The Rain

All I know is (ooh ooh ooh)

We could go anywhere, we could do

Anything, girl, whatever the mood we're in

Yeah all I know is (ooh ooh ooh)

Getting lost late at night, under stars

Finding love standing right where we are, your lips

They pull me in the moment

You and I alone and

People may be watching, I don't mind

'Cause anywhere with you feels right

Anywhere with you feels like

Paris in the rain

Paris in the rain

We don't need a fancy town

Or bottles that we can't pronounce

'Cause anywhere, babe

Is like Paris in the rain

When I'm with you ooh ooh ooh

When I'm with you ooh ooh ooh

Paris in the rain

Paris in the rain

I look at you now and I want this forever

I might not deserve it but there's nothing better

Don't know how I ever did it all without you

My heart is about to, about to jump out of my chest

Feelings they come and they go, that they do

Feelings they come and they go, not with you

The late nights

And the street lights

And the people

Look at me girl

And the whole world could stop

Anywhere with you feels right

Anywhere with you feels like

Paris in the rain

Paris in the rain

We don't need a fancy town

Or bottles that we can't pronounce

'Cause anywhere, babe

Is like Paris in the rain

When I'm with you ooh ooh

When I'm with you ooh ooh

Paris in the rain

Paris in the rain

Oh

Girl, when I'm not with you

All I do is miss you

So come and set the mood right

Underneath the moonlight

(Days in Paris Nights in Paris)

Paint you with my eyes closed

Wonder where the time goes

(Yeah, isn't it obvious? Isn't it obvious?)

So come and set the mood right

Underneath the moonlight

'Cause anywhere with you feels right

Anywhere with you feels like

Paris in the rain

Paris in the rain

Walking down an empty street

Puddles underneath our feet