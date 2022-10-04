Lirik Lagu Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith, Normani dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith, Normani

Hmm, hmm

I don't wanna be alone tonight (alone tonight)

It's pretty clear that I'm not over you (over you, over you)

I'm still thinking 'bout the things you do (things you do)

So I don't wanna be alone tonight, alone tonight, alone tonight

Can you light the fire? (light the fire, light the fire)

I need somebody who can take control (take control)

I know exactly what I need to do

'Cause I don't wanna be alone tonight, alone tonight, alone tonight