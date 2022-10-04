Lirik lagu Malibu Nights – LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 4 Oktober 2022, 02:09 WIB
LANY.
LANY. /Instagram @thisislany

Lirik lagu Malibu Nights

There's no reason, there's no rhyme
I found myself blindsided by
A feeling that I've never known
I'm dealing with it on my own
Phone is quiet, walls are bare
I drink myself to sleep, who cares?
No one even has to know
I'm dealing with it on my own

I got way too much time to be this hurt
Somebody help, it's getting worse
What do you do with a broken heart?
Once the light fades, everything is dark
Way too much whiskey in my blood
I feel my body giving up
Can I hold on for another night?
What do I do with all this time? Yeah

Heavy thoughts when it gets late
Put me in a fragile state
I wish I wasn't going home
Dealing with it on my own
I'm praying but it's not enough
I'm done, I don't believe in love
Learning how to let it go
Dealing with it on my own

I got way too much time to be this hurt
Somebody help, it's getting worse
What do you do with a broken heart?
Once the light fades, everything is dark
Way too much whiskey in my blood
I feel my body giving up
Can I hold on for another night?
What do I do with all this time? Yeah

I drive circles under street lights
Nothing seems to clear my mind
I can't forget
Get this out my head
So I drive, chasing Malibu nights
Nothing seems to heal my mind
I can't forget

I got way too much time to be this hurt
Somebody help, it's getting worse
What do you do with a broken heart?
Once the light fades, everything is dark
Way too much whiskey in my blood
I feel my body giving up
Can I hold on for another night?
What do I do with all this time? Yeah

I drive circles under street lights
Nothing seems to clear my mind
I can't forget
Get this out my head
So I drive, chasing Malibu nights
Nothing seems to heal my mind
I can't forget
(Get this out my head, so)
I drive, chasing Malibu nights
Hey, hey, na-na, oh yeah

Credit

Editor: Nopsi Marga

