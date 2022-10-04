Lirik lagu Malibu Nights – LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Malibu Nights

There's no reason, there's no rhyme

I found myself blindsided by

A feeling that I've never known

I'm dealing with it on my own

Phone is quiet, walls are bare

I drink myself to sleep, who cares?

No one even has to know

I'm dealing with it on my own

I got way too much time to be this hurt

Somebody help, it's getting worse

What do you do with a broken heart?

Once the light fades, everything is dark

Way too much whiskey in my blood

I feel my body giving up

Can I hold on for another night?

What do I do with all this time? Yeah

Heavy thoughts when it gets late

Put me in a fragile state

I wish I wasn't going home

Dealing with it on my own

I'm praying but it's not enough

I'm done, I don't believe in love

Learning how to let it go

Dealing with it on my own

I got way too much time to be this hurt

Somebody help, it's getting worse

What do you do with a broken heart?

Once the light fades, everything is dark

Way too much whiskey in my blood

I feel my body giving up

Can I hold on for another night?

What do I do with all this time? Yeah

I drive circles under street lights

Nothing seems to clear my mind

I can't forget

Get this out my head

So I drive, chasing Malibu nights

Nothing seems to heal my mind

I can't forget

I got way too much time to be this hurt

Somebody help, it's getting worse

What do you do with a broken heart?

Once the light fades, everything is dark

Way too much whiskey in my blood

I feel my body giving up

Can I hold on for another night?

What do I do with all this time? Yeah

I drive circles under street lights

Nothing seems to clear my mind

I can't forget

Get this out my head

So I drive, chasing Malibu nights

Nothing seems to heal my mind

I can't forget

(Get this out my head, so)

I drive, chasing Malibu nights

Hey, hey, na-na, oh yeah

