Lirik Lover Boy - Phum Viphurit dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lover Boy - Phum Viphurit
Wandering the streets all through the night
Searching for the one to make me right
Wondering if she's the shade of you
And if so, should I try to see it through?
Darling, I got my trust issues
Warning, you stay away
If we meet at the rendezvous
Take me away, sunray
Darling, I got my trust issues
Warning, you stay away
If we meet at the rendezvous
Take me away, sunray
Time and toys may fill my heart with joy
I'll know peace when I'm your lover boy
I'll be your new school soul
Silver and gold
New desire
Friends on fire
Call me, "Lover boy"
Darling, I got my trust issues
Warning, you stay away
If we meet at the rendezvous
Take me away, sunray
Darling, I got my trust issues
Warning, you stay away
If we meet at the rendezvous
Take me away, sunray
Credits
Album: Bangkok Balter Club
Dirilis: 2019
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Pop
Penulis lagu: Viphurit Siritip
Fakta di balik lirik
Lagu Lover Boy karya Phum Viphurit menceritakan tentang patah hati yang pernah dialaminya. Cerita tersebut terjadi pada masa kuliah, saat ia masih lugu nan naif bahkan menurutnya patah hati di dunia perkuliahan merupakan hal yang cukup dramatis. Pasalnya, ia masih sangat muda dan dimabuk kepayang dan patah hatinya itu dirasakan untuk pertama kalinya.
Artikel Pilihan