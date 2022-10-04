Lirik Lover Boy - Phum Viphurit dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lover Boy - Phum Viphurit

Wandering the streets all through the night

Searching for the one to make me right

Wondering if she's the shade of you

And if so, should I try to see it through?

Darling, I got my trust issues

Warning, you stay away

If we meet at the rendezvous

Take me away, sunray

Darling, I got my trust issues

Warning, you stay away

If we meet at the rendezvous

Take me away, sunray

Time and toys may fill my heart with joy

I'll know peace when I'm your lover boy

I'll be your new school soul

Silver and gold

New desire

Friends on fire

Call me, "Lover boy"

Darling, I got my trust issues

Warning, you stay away

If we meet at the rendezvous

Take me away, sunray

Darling, I got my trust issues

Warning, you stay away

If we meet at the rendezvous

Take me away, sunray

Credits

Album: Bangkok Balter Club

Dirilis: 2019

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Pop

Penulis lagu: Viphurit Siritip



Fakta di balik lirik

Lagu Lover Boy karya Phum Viphurit menceritakan tentang patah hati yang pernah dialaminya. Cerita tersebut terjadi pada masa kuliah, saat ia masih lugu nan naif bahkan menurutnya patah hati di dunia perkuliahan merupakan hal yang cukup dramatis. Pasalnya, ia masih sangat muda dan dimabuk kepayang dan patah hatinya itu dirasakan untuk pertama kalinya.