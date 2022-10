Lirik lagu Heal The World – Michael Jackson

(Think about um, the generations

And ah, say we want to make it a better place for our children

And our children's children so that they, they

They, they know it's a better world for them

And think if they can make it a better place)

There's a place in your heart

And I know that it is love

And this place it was brighter than tomorrow

And if you really try