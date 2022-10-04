Lirik Lagu I Like Me Better – Lauv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Like Me Better

To be young and in love in New York City (in New York City)

To not know who I am but still know that I'm good long as you're here with me

To be drunk and in love in New York City (in New York City)

Midnight into morning coffee

Burning through the hours talking

Damn, I like me better when I'm with you

I like me better when I'm with you

I knew from the first time, I'd stay for a long time 'cause

I like me better when

I like me better when I'm with you

I don't know what it is but I got that feeling (got that feeling)

Waking up in this bed next to you swear the room

Yeah, it got no ceiling

If we lay, let the day just pass us by

I might get to too much talking

I might have to tell you something

Damn, I like me better when I'm with you

I like me better when I'm with you

I knew from the first time, I'd stay for a long time 'cause

I like me better when

I like me better when I'm with you

Stay awhile, stay awhile

Stay here with me

Stay awhile, stay awhile, oh

Stay awhile, stay awhile

Stay here with me

Lay here with me, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy, oh

I like me better when I'm with you (yes, I do, yes, I do, babe)

I like me better when I'm with you (ooh, no)

I knew from the first time, I'd stay for a long time 'cause

I like me better when

I like me better when I'm with you

Better when, I like me better when I'm with you

Credit

Artis: Lauv