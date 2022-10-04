Lirik Lagu I Like Me Better – Lauv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Like Me Better
To be young and in love in New York City (in New York City)
To not know who I am but still know that I'm good long as you're here with me
To be drunk and in love in New York City (in New York City)
Midnight into morning coffee
Burning through the hours talking
Damn, I like me better when I'm with you
I like me better when I'm with you
I knew from the first time, I'd stay for a long time 'cause
I like me better when
I like me better when I'm with you
I don't know what it is but I got that feeling (got that feeling)
Waking up in this bed next to you swear the room
Yeah, it got no ceiling
If we lay, let the day just pass us by
I might get to too much talking
I might have to tell you something
Damn, I like me better when I'm with you
I like me better when I'm with you
I knew from the first time, I'd stay for a long time 'cause
I like me better when
I like me better when I'm with you
Stay awhile, stay awhile
Stay here with me
Stay awhile, stay awhile, oh
Stay awhile, stay awhile
Stay here with me
Lay here with me, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy, oh
I like me better when I'm with you (yes, I do, yes, I do, babe)
I like me better when I'm with you (ooh, no)
I knew from the first time, I'd stay for a long time 'cause
I like me better when
I like me better when I'm with you
Better when, I like me better when I'm with you
Credit
Artis: Lauv
Artikel Pilihan