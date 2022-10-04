Lirik Boulevard of Broken Dreams - Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Boulevard of Broken Dreams – Green Day

I walk a lonely road

The only one that I have ever known

Don't know where it goes

But it's home to me, and I walk alone

I walk this empty street

On the Boulevard of Broken Dreams

Where the city sleeps

And I'm the only one, and I walk alone

I walk alone, I walk alone

I walk alone, I walk a-

My shadow's the only one that walks beside me

My shallow heart's the only thing that's beating

Sometimes, I wish someone out there will find me

'Til then, I walk alone

Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah

Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah

I'm walking down the line

That divides me somewhere in my mind

On the borderline

Of the edge, and where I walk alone

Read between the lines

What's fucked up, and everything's alright

Check my vital signs

To know I'm still alive, and I walk alone

I walk alone, I walk alone

I walk alone, I walk a-