Lirik Lagu Low Low - Ten dan Yangyang WayV serta Fakta di Baliknya

Low Low - Ten dan Yangyang WayV
[Chorus]
Don't keep my love on the low low
Keep my love on the low low
You can throw me like a yo-yo
But I promise I won't let go
If you don't trust me by now, tell me right now
What can I do just to keep you around?
Love on the low low
Don't keep my love on the low low
[Verse]
Eh, she's a keeper
But I just can't keep her
She be runnin' when I try and get deeper, yeah
She's slippin' through my fingers
And I try hard to please her
[Pre-Chorus]
I'm facin' it
She put me through the test
I'm A-cin' it
Puttin' in time and she's wastin' it
All I'm sayin' is
[Chorus]
Don't keep my love on the low low
Keep my love on the low low
You can throw me like a yo-yo
But I promise I won't let go
If you don't trust me by now, tell me right now
What can I do just to keep you around?
Love on the low low
