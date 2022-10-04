Lirik Lagu Low Low - Ten dan Yangyang WayV serta Fakta di Baliknya

Low Low - Ten dan Yangyang WayV

[Chorus]

Don't keep my love on the low low

Keep my love on the low low

You can throw me like a yo-yo

But I promise I won't let go

If you don't trust me by now, tell me right now

What can I do just to keep you around?

Love on the low low

Don't keep my love on the low low

[Verse]

Eh, she's a keeper

But I just can't keep her

She be runnin' when I try and get deeper, yeah

She's slippin' through my fingers

And I try hard to please her

[Pre-Chorus]

I'm facin' it

She put me through the test

I'm A-cin' it

Puttin' in time and she's wastin' it

All I'm sayin' is

[Chorus]

Don't keep my love on the low low

Keep my love on the low low

You can throw me like a yo-yo

But I promise I won't let go

If you don't trust me by now, tell me right now

What can I do just to keep you around?

Love on the low low