Lirik Lagu Forever 1 - Girls Generation dan Fakta Menarik Di Baliknya

Forever 1
It's love It's love
We're not stopping
Nega meomun i sesangi deo
areumdaun geon
geot eobsi wechideon mal ‘saranghae neoreul’
yeongweonhagie
You and I
Teojineun nunmuri
malhajana
Nan geunyang jeonbu deonjin goya
Amureon mangseolin ttawido
Meottaero kkeullyeotteon geudaero
Oh my baby dallyeoga aneulge
I love neoye modeun geot, nae jeonbuin neo
Urineun yeongweon
We are one
Jeonyul soge tteugeoun geu mameul deonjeo
Just like a love bomb
We are one
Girls, we are forever
(Yeah we are, we're still FOREVER 1)
It's now or never
(We keep on, we're still FOREVER 1)
Yeah we're forever
(Yeah we are, we're still FOREVER 1)
Nal kkok ana jeoltae notchiji ma
Gaseumi ttwijana
Dasineun apahaji ma
Neoye maeumeul
Uri da ara
Da ara
Nae gyeote isseo jweo
I sungando majimakcheoreom
Artikel Pilihan