Lirik Lagu Forever 1 - Girls Generation dan Fakta Menarik Di Baliknya

Girls Generation - Forever 1

Forever 1

It's love It's love

We're not stopping

Nega meomun i sesangi deo

areumdaun geon

geot eobsi wechideon mal ‘saranghae neoreul’

yeongweonhagie

You and I

Teojineun nunmuri

malhajana

Nan geunyang jeonbu deonjin goya

Amureon mangseolin ttawido

Meottaero kkeullyeotteon geudaero

Oh my baby dallyeoga aneulge

I love neoye modeun geot, nae jeonbuin neo

Urineun yeongweon

We are one

Jeonyul soge tteugeoun geu mameul deonjeo

Just like a love bomb

We are one

Girls, we are forever

(Yeah we are, we're still FOREVER 1)

It's now or never

(We keep on, we're still FOREVER 1)

Yeah we're forever

(Yeah we are, we're still FOREVER 1)

Nal kkok ana jeoltae notchiji ma

Gaseumi ttwijana

Dasineun apahaji ma

Neoye maeumeul

Uri da ara

Da ara

Nae gyeote isseo jweo

I sungando majimakcheoreom