Lirik Entertainer - Zayn Malik dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Entertainer - Zayn
You thought you had me, didn't you?
When you lied to my face, I could see the truth
With every step with the way I knew
How you fooled me, boo
Guess you didn’t know that you were my favorite entertainer
I watch you, and laugh and f*ck with you
Don't you take me for a fool
In this game, I own the rules
You were my favorite entertainer
I watch you, I laugh and we fake it too
Don't you take me for a fool
I’ma show you a thing or two
Never seen you comin', I'll turn you down
When you need me the most, I will turn you
When you need me the most, I will turn you down
Never seen me comin', I'll turn you down
When you need me the most, I will turn you
When you need me the most, I will turn you down
Thought that you were smarter
I'm ashamed for you
I knew it right away when you stopped lovin' me
It happened when your touch wasn't enough for me
Thought that you should know that
You were my favorite entertainer
I watch you, and laugh and f*ck with you
Don’t you play me for a fool
In this game, I own the rules
You were my favorite entertainer
I watch you, I laugh and we fake it too
Don’t you take me for a fool
I'ma show you a thing or two
Never seen you comin’, I'll turn you down
