Lirik Entertainer - Zayn Malik dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Entertainer - Zayn

You thought you had me, didn't you?

When you lied to my face, I could see the truth

With every step with the way I knew

How you fooled me, boo

Guess you didn’t know that you were my favorite entertainer

I watch you, and laugh and f*ck with you

Don't you take me for a fool

In this game, I own the rules

You were my favorite entertainer

I watch you, I laugh and we fake it too

Don't you take me for a fool

I’ma show you a thing or two

Never seen you comin', I'll turn you down

When you need me the most, I will turn you

When you need me the most, I will turn you down

Never seen me comin', I'll turn you down

When you need me the most, I will turn you

When you need me the most, I will turn you down

Thought that you were smarter

I'm ashamed for you

I knew it right away when you stopped lovin' me

It happened when your touch wasn't enough for me

Thought that you should know that

You were my favorite entertainer

I watch you, and laugh and f*ck with you

Don’t you play me for a fool

In this game, I own the rules

You were my favorite entertainer

I watch you, I laugh and we fake it too

Don’t you take me for a fool

I'ma show you a thing or two

Never seen you comin’, I'll turn you down