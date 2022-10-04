Lirik Lagu Senorita - Camila Cabello feat Shawn Mendes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Senorita - Camila Cabello feat Shawn Mendes

I love it when you call me señorita

I wish I could pretend I didn't need ya

But every touch is ooh, la-la-la

It's true, la-la-la

Ooh, I should be running

Ooh, you keep me coming for ya

Land in Miami

The air was hot from summer rain

Sweat dripping off me

Before I even knew her name, la-la-la

It felt like ooh, la-la-la

Yeah, no

Sapphire moonlight

We danced for hours in the sand

Tequila sunrise

Her body fit right in my hands, la-la-la

It felt like ooh, la-la-la, yeah

I love it when you call me señorita

I wish I could pretend I didn't need ya

But every touch is ooh, la-la-la

It's true, la-la-la

Ooh, I should be running

Ooh, you know I love it when you call me señorita

I wish it wasn't so damn hard to leave ya

But every touch is ooh, la-la-la

It's true, la-la-la

Ooh, I should be running

Ooh, you keep me coming for ya

Locked in the hotel

There's just some things that never change

You say we're just friends

But friends don't know the way you taste, la-la-la