Lirik Lagu Senorita - Camila Cabello feat Shawn Mendes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 4 Oktober 2022, 04:20 WIB
Video klip Senorita dari Shawn Mendes dan Camila Cabello.
Video klip Senorita dari Shawn Mendes dan Camila Cabello. /Tangkapan layar YouTube/Shawn Mendes

Lirik Lagu Senorita - Camila Cabello feat Shawn Mendes

I love it when you call me señorita
I wish I could pretend I didn't need ya
But every touch is ooh, la-la-la
It's true, la-la-la

Ooh, I should be running
Ooh, you keep me coming for ya
Land in Miami
The air was hot from summer rain

Sweat dripping off me
Before I even knew her name, la-la-la
It felt like ooh, la-la-la
Yeah, no

Sapphire moonlight
We danced for hours in the sand
Tequila sunrise
Her body fit right in my hands, la-la-la

It felt like ooh, la-la-la, yeah
I love it when you call me señorita
I wish I could pretend I didn't need ya
But every touch is ooh, la-la-la

It's true, la-la-la
Ooh, I should be running
Ooh, you know I love it when you call me señorita
I wish it wasn't so damn hard to leave ya

But every touch is ooh, la-la-la
It's true, la-la-la
Ooh, I should be running
Ooh, you keep me coming for ya

Locked in the hotel
There's just some things that never change
You say we're just friends
But friends don't know the way you taste, la-la-la

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Irwan Suherman

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Mystery – Hyo-yeon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mystery – Hyo-yeon dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 04:04 WIB
Lirik Lagu Biar Cinta Bicara (BCB) - Husein Alatas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Biar Cinta Bicara (BCB) - Husein Alatas dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 03:53 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bingung - Iksan Skuter dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bingung - Iksan Skuter dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 03:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Apa Adanya - Hivi! dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Apa Adanya - Hivi! dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 03:22 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bersamamu – Vierra dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bersamamu – Vierra dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 03:22 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bahasa Kalbu - Titi DJ dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bahasa Kalbu - Titi DJ dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 03:19 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bulan dan Bulan - Hivi! dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bulan dan Bulan - Hivi! dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 03:18 WIB
Lirik Lagu Remaja - Hivi! dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Remaja - Hivi! dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 03:14 WIB
Lirik Lagu Anganku Anganmu – Isyana Sarasvati feat Raisa Andriana dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Anganku Anganmu – Isyana Sarasvati feat Raisa Andriana dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 03:13 WIB
Lirik Lagu First Love versi Jepang – Utada Hikaru dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu First Love versi Jepang – Utada Hikaru dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 03:11 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Adzwa Aurell Dituding Jadi Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Netizen: dari Dulu Udah Mepet
2

Deddy Corbuzier Kena Damprat Netizen Usai Cela Baim Wong: Gila Ya, Kemanusiaan Benar-benar Hilang
3

174 Orang Meninggal di Indonesia, Tragedi Sepak Bola Terbesar Kedua di Dunia
4

Viral, Ganjar Pranowo ‘Foto’ Bareng Puan Maharani di Pinggir Jalan
5

Putri Candrawathi Berpeluang Ditahan, Kejagung Bisa Tetapkan Status Baru Itu Usai Tahap II Proses Hukum
6

Lima Model Kepribadian Manusia Menurut Studi Ilmiah, Anda Termasuk yang Mana?
7

Proyek Kereta Cepat Jakarta Bandung Dipastikan Siap Diuji Coba oleh Presiden Jokowi dan Xi Jinping
8

Bahasa Daerah Terancam Punah, Dipengaruhi Globalisasi dan Bahasa Indonesia
9

Badai Ian Menghancurkan Florida, Jumlah Korban Meninggal Diklaim Lebih dari 40 Orang
10

Gagal Nobar Persib vs Persija, Bobotoh Ikut Salat Gaib di Mapolresta Bandung

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini Selasa, 4 Oktober 2022: Anda Ingin Berdua Bertukar Pikiran dengan Pasangan

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini Selasa, 4 Oktober 2022: Anda Ingin Berdua Bertukar Pikiran dengan Pasangan

4 Oktober 2022, 04:20 WIB

Buleleng Post

Karir dan Keuangan Libra, Scorpio dan Sagitarius hari ini Selasa, 4 Oktober 2022

Karir dan Keuangan Libra, Scorpio dan Sagitarius hari ini Selasa, 4 Oktober 2022

4 Oktober 2022, 04:20 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Cancer: Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Cancer: Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

4 Oktober 2022, 04:19 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ini Jodoh Lesti Kejora Pengganti Rizky Billar Kata Peramal Hard Gumay, Artis Pekerja Keras dan Sayang Keluarga

Ini Jodoh Lesti Kejora Pengganti Rizky Billar Kata Peramal Hard Gumay, Artis Pekerja Keras dan Sayang Keluarga

4 Oktober 2022, 04:15 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Gemini: Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Gemini: Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

4 Oktober 2022, 04:15 WIB

Kepri Post

Lihatlah Ramalan Horoskop Zodiak Virgo 4 Oktober 2022, Hubungan Jangan Berat Sebelah, Pekerjaan Harus Sabar

Lihatlah Ramalan Horoskop Zodiak Virgo 4 Oktober 2022, Hubungan Jangan Berat Sebelah, Pekerjaan Harus Sabar

4 Oktober 2022, 04:15 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Banyumas Hari Ini, Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Banyumas Hari Ini, Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

4 Oktober 2022, 04:15 WIB

Utara Times

5 Link Twibbon Hari Jadi Kabupaten Indramayu ke-495 Tanggal 7 Oktober 2022 Terupdate dan Keren

5 Link Twibbon Hari Jadi Kabupaten Indramayu ke-495 Tanggal 7 Oktober 2022 Terupdate dan Keren

4 Oktober 2022, 04:15 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara GTV Selasa 4 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Zak Storm Hingga SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

Jadwal Acara GTV Selasa 4 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Zak Storm Hingga SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

4 Oktober 2022, 04:15 WIB

Kedu Today

6 Potret Tamara Dai yang Cantik Paripurna, Si Jelita Bersuara Merdu dan Pintar Bisnis

6 Potret Tamara Dai yang Cantik Paripurna, Si Jelita Bersuara Merdu dan Pintar Bisnis

4 Oktober 2022, 04:12 WIB

Malang Terkini

Seorang Siswa Kelas X Meneliti Pengaruh Suhu Terhadap Kecepatan Reaksi Enzim, Variabel Bebas yaitu...

Seorang Siswa Kelas X Meneliti Pengaruh Suhu Terhadap Kecepatan Reaksi Enzim, Variabel Bebas yaitu...

4 Oktober 2022, 04:12 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Taurus: Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Taurus: Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

4 Oktober 2022, 04:11 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Jadwal Sholat untuk Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya 8 Rabiul Awal 1444/Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

Jadwal Sholat untuk Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya 8 Rabiul Awal 1444/Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

4 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Buleleng Post

Karir dan Keuangan Cancer, Leo dan Virgo hari ini Selasa, 4 Oktober 2022

Karir dan Keuangan Cancer, Leo dan Virgo hari ini Selasa, 4 Oktober 2022

4 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara ANTV Selasa 4 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Suami Pengganti Hingga Sundel Bolong

Jadwal Acara ANTV Selasa 4 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Suami Pengganti Hingga Sundel Bolong

4 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Aries: Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Aries: Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

4 Oktober 2022, 04:07 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

PANRB Sampaikan Pendataan Non ASN Bukan Untuk Pengangkatan ASN, Tapi Untuk Ini, Honorer Harus Tahu!

PANRB Sampaikan Pendataan Non ASN Bukan Untuk Pengangkatan ASN, Tapi Untuk Ini, Honorer Harus Tahu!

4 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Teras Gorontalo

Akhirnya Terungkap, Perempuan Ini Tuduh Rizky Billar Sudah Miliki Anak Sebelum Menikah Dengan Lesti Kejora

Akhirnya Terungkap, Perempuan Ini Tuduh Rizky Billar Sudah Miliki Anak Sebelum Menikah Dengan Lesti Kejora

4 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Selasa 4 Oktober 2022: Jangan bandngkan Dirimu dengan Orang Lain

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Selasa 4 Oktober 2022: Jangan bandngkan Dirimu dengan Orang Lain

4 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini 4 Oktober 2022: Anda Harus Berada Dalam Kerangka Berpikir yang Lebih Fleksibel

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini 4 Oktober 2022: Anda Harus Berada Dalam Kerangka Berpikir yang Lebih Fleksibel

4 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Buleleng Post

Tukarkan Segera Kode Redeem Fre Fire Selasa, 4 Oktober 2022 dengan Berbagai Hadiah

Tukarkan Segera Kode Redeem Fre Fire Selasa, 4 Oktober 2022 dengan Berbagai Hadiah

4 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Selasa 4 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Live Fokus Hingga Kisah Nyata Spesial

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Selasa 4 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Live Fokus Hingga Kisah Nyata Spesial

4 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Pisces: Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Pisces: Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

4 Oktober 2022, 04:03 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Kemnaker: KKIN Jadi Tantangan Instruktur Kembangkan Kompetensinya

Kemnaker: KKIN Jadi Tantangan Instruktur Kembangkan Kompetensinya

4 Oktober 2022, 04:02 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Aquarius: Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Aquarius: Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

4 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB