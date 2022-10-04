Lirik Lagu Crying in The Club - Camila Cabello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Crying in The Club - Camila Cabello
You think, that you'll die without him
You know, that's a lie that you tell yourself
You fear, that you'll lay alone forever now
It ain't true, ain't true, ain't true, no
So put your arms around me tonight
Let the music lift you up
Like you've never been so high
Open up your heart to me
Let the music lift you up
Like you've never been this free
'Til you feel the sunrise
Let the music warm your body
Like the heat of a thousand fires
The heat of a thousand fires
Ain't no crying in the club (hey, hey)
Let the beat carry away, your tears as they fall baby
Ain't no crying in the club (hey, hey)
With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy
Ain't no crying in the club
I won't, I won't, I
Ain't no crying in the club
I won't, I won't, I
Ain't no crying in the club
You may think, that you'll die without her
But you know, that's a lie that you told yourself
You fear, that you'll never meet another so pure, but
It ain't true, ain't true, ain't true, no
So put your arms around me tonight
Let the music lift you up
Like you've never been so high
Open up your heart to me
Let the music lift you up
Like you've never been this free
'Til you feel the sunrise
Let the music warm your body
Like the heat of a thousand fires
The heat of a thousand fires
