Lirik Lagu Crying in The Club - Camila Cabello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 4 Oktober 2022, 01:02 WIB
Lirik lagu Crying in the Club milik Camilla Cabello.
Lirik lagu Crying in the Club milik Camilla Cabello. /Youtube Camila CabaIIo

Crying in The Club - Camila Cabello

You think, that you'll die without him
You know, that's a lie that you tell yourself
You fear, that you'll lay alone forever now
It ain't true, ain't true, ain't true, no

So put your arms around me tonight
Let the music lift you up
Like you've never been so high
Open up your heart to me
Let the music lift you up
Like you've never been this free

'Til you feel the sunrise
Let the music warm your body
Like the heat of a thousand fires
The heat of a thousand fires

Ain't no crying in the club (hey, hey)
Let the beat carry away, your tears as they fall baby
Ain't no crying in the club (hey, hey)
With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy

Ain't no crying in the club
I won't, I won't, I
Ain't no crying in the club
I won't, I won't, I

Ain't no crying in the club
You may think, that you'll die without her
But you know, that's a lie that you told yourself
You fear, that you'll never meet another so pure, but
It ain't true, ain't true, ain't true, no

So put your arms around me tonight
Let the music lift you up
Like you've never been so high
Open up your heart to me

Let the music lift you up
Like you've never been this free
'Til you feel the sunrise
Let the music warm your body
Like the heat of a thousand fires
The heat of a thousand fires

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Almost is Never Enough – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Almost is Never Enough – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 01:50 WIB
Lirik Lagu Too Good at Goodbyes – Sam Smith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Too Good at Goodbyes – Sam Smith dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 01:50 WIB
Lirik Lagu Teman Sejati - HIVI! dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Teman Sejati - HIVI! dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 01:47 WIB
Lirik Entertainer - Zayn Malik dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Lirik Entertainer - Zayn Malik dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 01:42 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ibu - Haddad Alwi feat Farhan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ibu - Haddad Alwi feat Farhan dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 01:41 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dyers Eve – Metallica dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dyers Eve – Metallica dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB
Lirik Lagu Desember – Efek Rumah Kaca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Desember – Efek Rumah Kaca dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB
Lirik 21 Guns - Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik 21 Guns - Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 01:38 WIB
Lirik Lagu  How Do You Sleep? – Sam Smith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu  How Do You Sleep? – Sam Smith dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 01:35 WIB
Lirik Lagu Everybody's Changing - Keane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everybody's Changing - Keane dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 01:33 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Sebuah Studi Meneliti Pengaruh Pemanis Buatan untuk Penyakit Kardiovaskular, Simak Hasilnya
2

Berkaca dari Tragedi Kanjuruhan, Simak 7 Cara Menyelamatkan Diri dari Kerusuhan
3

Ridwan Kamil: Kalau Takdir Pak Anies Baswedan Jadi Presiden, Kita Dukung
4

Indonesia Berduka, 5 Artis Tanah Air Ucapkan Belasungkawa untuk Korban Tragedi Kanjuruhan
5

Kisah Pasutri Asal Malang Tewas dalam Tragedi Kanjuruhan, Pertama Kali Menonton Arema FC
6

Bukan MotoGP atau Superbike, Intip Serunya Balap Flat Track di Kustomfest 2022
7

Bangkai Kapal Selam U-Boat yang Karam di Laut Virginia Ditemukan
8

Menpora Kecam Tindakan Anarkis Aremania: Ini Olahraga, Hari Ini Menang Besok Bisa Kalah
9

Bukan Gas Air Mata, Dokter Ungkap Dugaan Penyebab Banyaknya Korban Tewas dalam Tragedi Kanjuruhan
10

TNI dan Polri Bentuk Konfigurasi Tulisan Arema di GBLA Sebagai Bentuk Duka Cita

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 4 Oktober 2022: Anda Akan Merasa Sangat Kreatif Hari Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 4 Oktober 2022: Anda Akan Merasa Sangat Kreatif Hari Ini

4 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Real Madrid Vs Shakhtar Donetsk! Berikut Prediksi Skor dan Susunan Pemain, Cek Jadwal Liga Champions 2022

Real Madrid Vs Shakhtar Donetsk! Berikut Prediksi Skor dan Susunan Pemain, Cek Jadwal Liga Champions 2022

4 Oktober 2022, 01:35 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Prediksi HJK vs Ludogorets di Liga Eropa UEFA : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Prediksi HJK vs Ludogorets di Liga Eropa UEFA : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

4 Oktober 2022, 01:34 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

HJK vs Ludogorets : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head dan Susunan Pemain

HJK vs Ludogorets : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head dan Susunan Pemain

4 Oktober 2022, 01:31 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 4 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 4 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

4 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Media Jabodetabek

Ini Jadwal Sholat Jakarta Hari ini 34 Oktober 2022, Subuh Pahalahnya Besar

Ini Jadwal Sholat Jakarta Hari ini 34 Oktober 2022, Subuh Pahalahnya Besar

4 Oktober 2022, 01:28 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Liga Eropa UEFA : Prediksi Skor HJK vs Ludogorets, Head To Head dan Susunan Pemain

Liga Eropa UEFA : Prediksi Skor HJK vs Ludogorets, Head To Head dan Susunan Pemain

4 Oktober 2022, 01:28 WIB

Utara Times

15 Ucapan HUT TNI 2022 Paling Bagus, Quotes Hari Jadi Tentara Nasional Indonesia ke 77 Tahun di Media Sosial

15 Ucapan HUT TNI 2022 Paling Bagus, Quotes Hari Jadi Tentara Nasional Indonesia ke 77 Tahun di Media Sosial

4 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Ini, Selasa 4 Oktober 2022: Ada Big Movies Family dan Mantan IPA VS IPS Season 2

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Ini, Selasa 4 Oktober 2022: Ada Big Movies Family dan Mantan IPA VS IPS Season 2

4 Oktober 2022, 01:20 WIB

Haloyouth

Bantu Amankan Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Turki Kirim Ribuan Personil Polisi

Bantu Amankan Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Turki Kirim Ribuan Personil Polisi

4 Oktober 2022, 01:15 WIB

Utara Times

Prediksi Inter vs Barcelona di Liga Champions 2022: Susunan Pemain, Skor, dan Head to Head

Prediksi Inter vs Barcelona di Liga Champions 2022: Susunan Pemain, Skor, dan Head to Head

4 Oktober 2022, 01:15 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Pasar Induk Gedebage Hingga Tengah Malam Masih Digenangi Air

Pasar Induk Gedebage Hingga Tengah Malam Masih Digenangi Air

4 Oktober 2022, 01:11 WIB

Utara Times

Siaran Langsung Indonesia vs Uni Emirat Arab Kualifikasi Piala Asia U-17 bukan di RCTI tapi Disini

Siaran Langsung Indonesia vs Uni Emirat Arab Kualifikasi Piala Asia U-17 bukan di RCTI tapi Disini

4 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Salatiga Terkini

Sinopsis Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Episode 4 Oktober 2022: Kabir Menginterogasi Keluarga Vansh

Sinopsis Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Episode 4 Oktober 2022: Kabir Menginterogasi Keluarga Vansh

4 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Utara Times

Bacaan Barzanji dari Awal sampai Akhir Lengkap untuk Maulid Nabi Muhammad SAW, Lihat Gambarnya di Sini

Bacaan Barzanji dari Awal sampai Akhir Lengkap untuk Maulid Nabi Muhammad SAW, Lihat Gambarnya di Sini

4 Oktober 2022, 01:05 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Selasa 4 Oktober 2022: Siap-siap Sibuk

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Selasa 4 Oktober 2022: Siap-siap Sibuk

4 Oktober 2022, 01:05 WIB

Literasi News

Hasil Grand Final Indonesia's Got Talent RCTI : Pasheman 90 Juara IGT 2022, Cassidy Runner Up, N-Lions Juara 3

Hasil Grand Final Indonesia's Got Talent RCTI : Pasheman 90 Juara IGT 2022, Cassidy Runner Up, N-Lions Juara 3

4 Oktober 2022, 01:02 WIB

Utara Times

Ini Peringkat Ranking FIFA Uni Emirat Arab Lawan Kedua Indonesia di Kualifikasi Piala Asia U-17

Ini Peringkat Ranking FIFA Uni Emirat Arab Lawan Kedua Indonesia di Kualifikasi Piala Asia U-17

4 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi RCTI Selasa, 4 Oktober 2022 : Ikatan Cinta, Amanah Wali S5, Tukang Ojek Pengkolan

Jadwal Acara Televisi RCTI Selasa, 4 Oktober 2022 : Ikatan Cinta, Amanah Wali S5, Tukang Ojek Pengkolan

4 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 4 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 4 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

4 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Selasa 4 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Selasa 4 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

4 Oktober 2022, 00:55 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Cilacap, Selasa 4 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Cilacap, Selasa 4 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

4 Oktober 2022, 00:52 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Jendral Andika, Akan Tindak Tegas Oknum TNI Bertindak Berlebihan Saat Pengamanan di Stadion Kanjuruhan

Jendral Andika, Akan Tindak Tegas Oknum TNI Bertindak Berlebihan Saat Pengamanan di Stadion Kanjuruhan

4 Oktober 2022, 00:48 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Kebumen, Selasa 4 Oktober 2022, Pagi Malam Berawan, Siang Sore Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Kebumen, Selasa 4 Oktober 2022, Pagi Malam Berawan, Siang Sore Hujan

4 Oktober 2022, 00:46 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Selasa 4 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Selasa 4 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

4 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB