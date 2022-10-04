Lirik Lagu Crying in The Club - Camila Cabello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Crying in The Club - Camila Cabello

You think, that you'll die without him

You know, that's a lie that you tell yourself

You fear, that you'll lay alone forever now

It ain't true, ain't true, ain't true, no

So put your arms around me tonight

Let the music lift you up

Like you've never been so high

Open up your heart to me

Let the music lift you up

Like you've never been this free

'Til you feel the sunrise

Let the music warm your body

Like the heat of a thousand fires

The heat of a thousand fires

Ain't no crying in the club (hey, hey)

Let the beat carry away, your tears as they fall baby

Ain't no crying in the club (hey, hey)

With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy

Ain't no crying in the club

I won't, I won't, I

Ain't no crying in the club

I won't, I won't, I

Ain't no crying in the club

You may think, that you'll die without her

But you know, that's a lie that you told yourself

You fear, that you'll never meet another so pure, but

It ain't true, ain't true, ain't true, no

So put your arms around me tonight

Let the music lift you up

Like you've never been so high

Open up your heart to me

Let the music lift you up

Like you've never been this free

'Til you feel the sunrise

Let the music warm your body

Like the heat of a thousand fires

The heat of a thousand fires