Lirik Lagu Olivia Rodrigo Good 4 U dan Fakta di Belakangnya

Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

[Intro]

Ah

[Verse 1]

Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily

You found a new girl and it only took a couple weeks

Remember when you said that you wanted to give me the world?

(Ah-ah-ah-ah)

And good for you, I guess that you've been workin' on yourself

I guess that therapist I found for you, she really helped

Now you can be a better man for your brand new girl

[Chorus]

Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy

Not me, if you ever cared to ask

Good for you, you're doin' great out there without me

Baby, God, I wish that I could do that

I've lost my mind, I've spent the night cryin' on the floor of my bathroom

But you're so unaffected, I really don't get it

But I guess good for you

[Verse 2]

Well, good for you, I guess you're gettin' everything you want

You bought a new car and your career's really takin' off

It's like we never even happened

Baby, what the f**k is up with that? (Huh?)

And good for you, it's like you never even met me

Remember when you swore to God I was the only person who ever got you?

Well, screw that, and screw you

You will never have to hurt the way you know that I do

[Chorus]

Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy

Not me, if you ever cared to ask

Good for you, you're doin' great out there without me

Baby, God, I wish that I could do that

I've lost my mind, I've spent the night cryin' on the floor of my bathroom

But you're so unaffected, I really don't get it

But I guess good for you

[Break]

Ah-ah-ah-ah

Ah-ah-ah-ah

[Bridge]

Maybe I'm too emotional

But your apathy's like a wound in salt

Maybe I'm too emotional

Or maybe you never cared at all

Maybe I'm too emotional

Your apathy is like a wound in salt

Maybe I'm too emotional

Or maybe you never cared at all

[Chorus]

Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy

Not me, if you ever cared to ask

Good for you, you're doin' great out there without me

Baby, like a damn sociopath

I've lost my mind, I've spent the night cryin' on the floor of my bathroom

But you're so unaffected, I really don't get it

But I guess good for you