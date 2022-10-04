Lirik Lagu Olivia Rodrigo Good 4 U dan Fakta di Belakangnya

[Intro]
Ah
[Verse 1]
Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily
You found a new girl and it only took a couple weeks
Remember when you said that you wanted to give me the world?
(Ah-ah-ah-ah)
And good for you, I guess that you've been workin' on yourself
I guess that therapist I found for you, she really helped
Now you can be a better man for your brand new girl
[Chorus]
Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy
Not me, if you ever cared to ask
Good for you, you're doin' great out there without me
Baby, God, I wish that I could do that
I've lost my mind, I've spent the night cryin' on the floor of my bathroom
But you're so unaffected, I really don't get it
But I guess good for you
[Verse 2]
Well, good for you, I guess you're gettin' everything you want
You bought a new car and your career's really takin' off
It's like we never even happened
Baby, what the f**k is up with that? (Huh?)
And good for you, it's like you never even met me
Remember when you swore to God I was the only person who ever got you?
Well, screw that, and screw you
You will never have to hurt the way you know that I do
[Chorus]
Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy
Not me, if you ever cared to ask
Good for you, you're doin' great out there without me
Baby, God, I wish that I could do that
I've lost my mind, I've spent the night cryin' on the floor of my bathroom
But you're so unaffected, I really don't get it
But I guess good for you
[Break]
Ah-ah-ah-ah
Ah-ah-ah-ah
[Bridge]
Maybe I'm too emotional
But your apathy's like a wound in salt
Maybe I'm too emotional
Or maybe you never cared at all
Maybe I'm too emotional
Your apathy is like a wound in salt
Maybe I'm too emotional
Or maybe you never cared at all
[Chorus]
Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy
Not me, if you ever cared to ask
Good for you, you're doin' great out there without me
Baby, like a damn sociopath
I've lost my mind, I've spent the night cryin' on the floor of my bathroom
But you're so unaffected, I really don't get it
But I guess good for you
