Lirik Lagu Paint Me Naked - Ten NCT dan Fakta di Baliknya

Paint Me Naked – Ten NCT

Heartbeat going crazy

They say we should fall in line

Saying we’re too young to stay in love

They got issues with us staying in love

But-a we’re just far too crazy, yeah

So baby don’t tame me

You found a lion uh you prey me

Oh baby don’t fail me

Cause you really make my fancy work

So tell me where you wanna take it?

I’m your figure You could paint me naked

Like a picture, I can see our love running wild

Baby be my weekend

Love the way you posing

When we painting yeah

Lookin’ at you girl I can’t control it

Everybody betting that we don’t make it

Guess we gotta leave it up to luck now, yeah

Can’t stop make me wanna rev right now

Redline, keep it going lovebound

Now drop-top feeling got the windows down

Nothing else matters only us right now

Cause everybody’s all for “good intentions”

Baby all I really want is your attention

You’re my beat now

Playing on repeat, our love

And nothing can go wrong

Living a love song, yeah

Let me show you the way

I’ll be your high-beams in the rain

Blast off going outer space

Cause you really make my fancy work

So tell me where you wanna take it?

I’m your figure You could paint me naked

Like a picture, I can see our love running wild

Baby be my weekend

Love the way you posing

When we painting yeah

Lookin’ at you girl I can’t control it

Everybody betting that we don’t make it

Guess we gotta leave it up to luck now, yeah

Miles away, far from

What they would say about us

I’m not afraid

Cause this feeling has changed, oh oh

From luck to fate

I’ll bet on our love every day

Don’t care ‘bout what people say

So tell me where you wanna take it?

I’m your figure You could paint me naked

Like a picture, I can see our love running wild

Baby be my weekend

Love the way you posing

When we painting yeah

Lookin’ at you girl I can’t control it

Everybody betting that we don’t make it

We don’t have to leave it up

To luck now, yeah