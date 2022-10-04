Lirik Lagu Paint Me Naked - Ten NCT dan Fakta di Baliknya

Heartbeat going crazy
They say we should fall in line
Saying we’re too young to stay in love
They got issues with us staying in love
But-a we’re just far too crazy, yeah
So baby don’t tame me
You found a lion uh you prey me
Oh baby don’t fail me
Cause you really make my fancy work
So tell me where you wanna take it?
I’m your figure You could paint me naked
Like a picture, I can see our love running wild
Baby be my weekend
Love the way you posing
When we painting yeah
Lookin’ at you girl I can’t control it
Everybody betting that we don’t make it
Guess we gotta leave it up to luck now, yeah
Can’t stop make me wanna rev right now
Redline, keep it going lovebound
Now drop-top feeling got the windows down
Nothing else matters only us right now
Cause everybody’s all for “good intentions”
Baby all I really want is your attention
You’re my beat now
Playing on repeat, our love
And nothing can go wrong
Living a love song, yeah
Let me show you the way
I’ll be your high-beams in the rain
Blast off going outer space
Cause you really make my fancy work
So tell me where you wanna take it?
I’m your figure You could paint me naked
Like a picture, I can see our love running wild
Baby be my weekend
Love the way you posing
When we painting yeah
Lookin’ at you girl I can’t control it
Everybody betting that we don’t make it
Guess we gotta leave it up to luck now, yeah
Miles away, far from
What they would say about us
I’m not afraid
Cause this feeling has changed, oh oh
From luck to fate
I’ll bet on our love every day
Don’t care ‘bout what people say
So tell me where you wanna take it?
I’m your figure You could paint me naked
Like a picture, I can see our love running wild
Baby be my weekend
Love the way you posing
When we painting yeah
Lookin’ at you girl I can’t control it
Everybody betting that we don’t make it
We don’t have to leave it up
To luck now, yeah
